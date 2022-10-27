Can we do this in T&T?

In the UK, we have seen the default position of leaders who have displayed very disappointing conduct: resignation. This is fast-tracked collectively by the people, other parliamentarians and the media.
This is how it should be—you take on a job (and in this case, one with an extremely high level of responsibility), your performance and/or conduct is deemed appalling, this is what should be done.
In our small territories, we must follow the same principle. Because the media is usually much smaller and some may not even be independent, it will be necessary for the people to set things in motion.
I am thinking of other lawmakers, civil organisations, people and, very importantly, strong, disenchanted persons in the ruling party.
When we don’t support the messengers who make the bold move to expose practitioners of poor performance and/or poor conduct, we are actually helping to perpetuate a dangerous and potentially existential position.
When necessary, small societies must be able to do this, too—yes, we can.
Raj Maharaj
Valsayn