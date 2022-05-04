Cannabis concerns

I have very serious concerns about cannabis even becoming available in our country and, worse yet, being sold in a wide variety of products.
What is in place to ensure children or persons under the age of 18 will not get their hands on cannabis or cannabis products?
Why is it that up to now there are no doctors who can be a medical supervisor for those who may need to use cannabis for medical purposes?
In other parts of the world, there are persons who use cannabis or marijuana for medical reasons, but only under a doctor’s supervision.
Cannabis can probably be used with cancer patients or those who get epilepsy, etc.
More discussions are needed on the matter, and I am sure parents would have concerns that their young children could get access to these products.
Let me start to say a prayer right now.