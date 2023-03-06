As much as I don’t subscribe to the PNM, their plans for the revitalisation of Port of Spain are outstanding and long overdue for our capital city. Port of Spain is celestially beautiful. It has the potential to really be a first world capital city. Not saying that PoS should have skyscrapers and train lines like NYC or Tokyo, but being a city where it truly shows the best of Trinidad and Tobago, from Columbus statue in the East, to the Emancipation Monument outside the treasury building in the West.
We have a long way to go though; there aren’t many countries in the world where there’s a dump circumscribing the capital. Then there’s the slums and ghetto-areas like Beetham, Sea Lots and East Port of Spain, where PNM voter banks reside.
If the residents aren’t paying their arrears, they’ve got to go, that goes for those who vote PNM as well. The commercial space they occupy has so much value, that the accommodation can be improved, to be decent, aesthetically pleasing structures even for the people who live there. In fact, give those residents work to earn money and pay their mortgages.
A security presence like Carnival recently, and like the unit that went to oversee the evictions daily would do wonders for the crime situation. Not a dog will bark inclusive of the lady in the towel squealing “Allyuh too wicked!” Let’s not ignore flood and drainage relief. PoS needs a box drain framework to lift itself from the lagoon and sewer city status. You could ask Kamla Persad-Bissessar to help. There’s a golden goose lying in the form of the Beetham Wastewater treatment plant. This is not the refinery, and can have an engineering resurrection, jobs for the people and a clean city too.
I don’t know what Mayor Joel Martinez is doing except for laying the new pavements on Ariapita Avenue. The capital city should have the best roads, best street lights, eco-centric taxi stands and vending, and vagrant-free public spaces. However, only PNM could do that.