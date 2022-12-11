Capital punishment saves lives

Reference is made to a column in your newspaper (December 7, 2022), by Mr Andy Johnson, headlined “Confronting the death penalty”. Incidentally, the US declared war on Japan on December 7, 1941, following the bombing of Pearl Habour, and thereby entered World War II.

Mr Johnson seems to be in support of the view held by many abolitionists that, among other things, the death penalty is barbaric, not an effective deterrent to the crime of murder, and does not identify and confront the true causes of crime.