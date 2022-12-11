Capital punishment saves lives

Reference is made to a column in your newspaper (December 7, 2022), by Mr Andy Johnson, headlined “Confronting the death penalty”. Incidentally, the US declared war on Japan on December 7, 1941, following the bombing of Pearl Habour, and thereby entered World War II.
Mr Johnson seems to be in support of the view held by many abolitionists that, among other things, the death penalty is barbaric, not an effective deterrent to the crime of murder, and does not identify and confront the true causes of crime.
Specifically, he mentioned the stance taken by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the Greater Caribbean for Life (GCL) in support of this position.
The organisation known as the GCL has recently received widespread coverage, in the local and regional news media, of its media release critical of the call by the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA) for a mandatory death sentence for any individual found guilty of killing a police officer.
I agree with the CFPWA, and would extend the death penalty to all murders, gun-related offences, kidnapping, and the importation/sale of certain illegal drugs, beyond a determined amount.
The GCL—as is typical of those who are opposed to capital punishment—claims capital punishment is not a deterrent to murder. In support of its view, it cites statistics from Texas in the US, where there is a higher rate of executions than elsewhere in that country. However, the rate for the killing of police officers is higher.
Apparently, the GCL is not aware of the very effective impact that the death penalty has had on murders in countries such as Singapore. In Singapore, with a population of 5.7 million people, there were ten murders in 2021. The death penalty is also applicable for some 32 other offences, including the ones I have just mentioned.
For the death penalty to be an effective deterrent, there must be a high detection rate, it must be carried out expeditiously, and the laws must facilitate this, while protecting the right of the accused to a fair trial. Such is the case in Singapore. No matter what you do, you cannot completely eliminate any crime, including murder. However, most people fear death and, therefore, where there is a high detection rate and expeditious executions, the deterrence is effective.
GCL has stated that we should “stop crime—not lives”.
I agree that saving the lives of law-abiding citizens must get top priority. Singapore has demonstrated that when we deter murders, we save lives. In a population of 1.4 million in T&T, over 560 people have lost their lives to murder so far this year.
GCL seems to support the view that more and better trained police officers, reducing drug abuse, and a reduction in unemployment will be a much more effective and lasting deterrent to murder than capital punishment.
I do agree that those matters need to be addressed. However, individuals who commit murder have a certain psychological profile, and the absence of a meaningful consequence for their actions empowers them. Of course, they convey the impression that they are the real victims—not the people whom they kill—in order to milk our sympathy/compassion.
Murderers have no respect for our lives. We have a duty to ensure they forfeit their lives whenever they are reckless with ours. This is how Nazi Germany was defeated. They also claimed there were justifiable reasons for their actions. Some of the reasons cited were true, but certainly did not warrant the murderous onslaught embarked upon by that regime against humanity. We did not turn the other cheek. Appeasement/pacifism does not work. Given our current murder rate, we must recognise that we are at war with these miscreants.
A convenient argument by some abolitionists is that if we effectively address certain debilitating social issues, then the murder rate will decline significantly. The truth is that these murderers are inherently evil, as was the case with Hitler and his regime, and the only way to stop their atrocious behaviour, and protect our lives, is to forfeit theirs—a harsh and sad, but absolutely necessary, reality. It also serves to dissuade others from venturing into that dark realm. In this regard, we see what is currently taking place in Haiti when such abhorrent behaviour goes unchecked.
Even Hitler could have been stopped at a much earlier stage before he took so many innocent lives, including over six million Jews. However, the pacifists (for example, in both the US and the UK), similar to our modern-day abolitionists, initially sought to frustrate any suggestion of aggression towards Hitler and his regime, in preference to an ultimately failed strategy of appeasement. Unfortunately, in my view, this matter has not been sufficiently highlighted in the historical records of World War II. However, we must demonstrate a capacity to learn from that experience.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine