As long ago as the mid-1950s, Robert Solow, now professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told us that “even a growing population and increased capital investment (in acquiring assets that support the production process) will not sustain economic growth. Instead, it is technological progress that will power such growth over time.”
Indeed, Prof Solow’s work in macroeconomics has illuminated the importance of innovation and technological progress—the result of man’s ingenuity—to society’s increasing wealth. However, we have simply been transforming our petroleum assets into spending money.
More recently (2012), Prof Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, told us that capital (assets) is being superseded by creativity and the ability to innovate. He saw this as a progression in industrialisation wherein capital (machines provided by investment) replaced manual trades. Hence his conclusion is that: Human talents are now the most important factor in economic production. Thus capitalism is giving way to “talentism”.
