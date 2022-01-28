Captain, the Creek is sinking

Gypsy’s iconic “Sinking Ship” should be rewritten to include the Mosquito Creek.
We are befuddled at not only the state of the Creek but also the other secondary routes. How can a multimillion-dollar project be awarded to a contractor whose engineering capabilities are now called into question? Was coastal erosion due to climate change taken into consideration? The continuously questionable decisions of this Government leave much to be desired.
Didn’t this Government boast about cost-cutting and savings? Well, we now see why. Apparently, the old adage of “cutting off your nose to spite your face” applies here.
It is time for all concerned to hold to account all involved. Over to you, Mr Prime Minister.
Kirt Sinnette
political leader,
Congress of the People