Captain, the ship is sinking!

Many would recall the Titanic sank in 1912, 111 years ago, with 2,700 passengers on board, inclusive of many powerful people. This, despite several warnings (reportedly seven) from nearby vessels.
It was reported that the captain and some members of the crew felt the Titanic was impregnable. The verdict on Captain Smith was that he was accused of “ignoring ice warnings from other ships and failing to reduce the ship’s speed to fit the conditions at hand”.
Is sweet Trinidad and Tobago unsinkable? Icy warnings have been given to our leaders, but they continue to steer their ships, unabated and unconcerned about the many warnings from all decks. One hundred and eleven years ago, many had to cling to lifeboats to survive. Is our country sailing through perilous waters? Do we have sufficient lifeboats? Are there lessons to be learnt?
Today, I want to ponder on our own troubled waters and what our local government election and its “silly season” mean to our beloved country. Amidst a flurry of defections to the PNM (People’s National Movement) party, the Leader of the Opposition asserted “jumpers will sink with PNM”. She claims she is not fazed by political opportunists who abandon the UNC (United National Congress) ship.
Calls for her to step down and make way for “new blood” do not faze her. She reiterated the voice of the people is the voice of God, and her place as leader comes from the membership.
I guess she is referring to the 120,000-odd UNC members as of December 2020. This is out of 1,134,135 registered voters, or roughly 10.5 per cent of eligible voters. She is basing her popularity on a membership that does not seem to have grown and after losing not one but two general elections.
Mrs Persad–Bissessar wants the public to believe that while some members of her party may have left for another, “many” PNM members have also shown an interest in joining the UNC. While not naming anyone, she said the UNC does not want any “PNM rejects”. Does this mean if someone wants to leave a party, he or she is considered a reject?
Last week, former UNC senator and chief economist at the office of the Opposition Leader Taharqa Obika jumped ship and joined the PNM. The Prime Minister warmly welcomed him on deck. Before that, three UNC local councillors also “jumped” to the PNM. These are signs that a leader ought not to take for granted or treat with impunity.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar continued, “All Judases will find their judgment day and the UNC will not pay no 30 pieces of silver to bring in PNM rejects.” So, if someone exercises their right and join another party, they are called a Judas? Powerful words, indeed!
On the other hand, the Prime Minister is welcoming all on board his ship, seemingly to get as many hands on deck to save his own ship. “There is no better time now to leave the UNC,” he chimed in, via a Facebook post. He went on to say, “There comes a time when your country must call”. Mr Prime Minister, the country is calling loudly, we are begging for astute leadership that will take us out of quagmire we are in.
I would think that desperate times call for desperate measures. So the question arises: which ship will sink? What is certain is that one of the ships will indeed sink.
The other question that arises is: what is expected of the leader of the ship that sinks? I would think he or she should do the honourable thing, but many will ask: who will replace the leader? The answer is simple—if a leader is not able to have groomed a competent second-in-command, then he/she has failed as a leader.
There is a saying that empty vessels make the most noise. Now is the time to put up your hands and be counted.
The UNC PRO said the party has been ready to head to the polls since 2022 and is confident his party will win the election. “We have been on the ground. We are definitely on track, and we are very much looking to increasing our majority of votes and to breaking the tie in the control of the corporations, and we are certainly set to do that.” However, the party still has to select candidates and officially announce them! Is this readiness?
So is the local government election of great significance? It would seem so since the Government felt compelled to postpone the inevitable, and it is only because of a Privy Council ruling of three versus two that they were forced to call the local elections.
The behaviour of both leaders gives the impression that this election is a make-or-break one—the mother of all elections!
The election comes two years after the PNM’s landslide loss in the December 2021 Tobago House of Assembly election where the party was wiped out of office after two decades in power.
“Unofficial” polls point to a widespread rejection among the population for both the governing party and the Opposition. Both are leaders of their parties since 2010 and both are facing the stiffest test of their career.
Terrence Kalloo