The question must now be put to the stakeholders of WI cricket of just how low are WI going to go?
Given our perennially poor batting that has just seen them play six matches away to India, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals, losing all convincingly, the answer can only be far lower than any of us in the Caribbean would dare to envisage.
If WI do not get this matter dealt with now our dismal rankings and match-in match-out failures as a cricketing nation would become so poor that WI would be labelled as minnows and may mostly play vs other minnows and associate teams in the global cricket forum.
At best WI would be soon treated like Zimbabwe and Ireland.
There is no other possibility in WI cricketing future without swift remedial actions to our poor cricketing fortunes since our once legendary cricket team, the toast of the international sport, is now being made to regularly play vs newcomers to the gentleman’s game like Ireland and now the Netherlands and are losing both matches and series to Ireland frighteningly frequently.
How can the WI genuinely believe that these developments would not soon have very dire consequences for Caribbean cricket.
We must consider that the top international cricket teams very seldom play vs teams rightfully labelled as minnows and perennial underdogs because it is not in their interest to do so.
The fact that WI are now playing cricket vs such teams with increasing frequency indicates that something is afoot that is clearly not good for WI.
“Captain the ship is sinking!” As calypsonian Winston “Gypsy” Peters once sang it, must now become the urgent clarion cry on the bridge of the ship of Caribbean cricket because the heavyweights in international cricket must face the prospect of losing large amounts of money by playing cricket against uncompetitive minnows which WI have now become and money talks even louder than old friendships.
Some say that WI cannot now solve this problem by finding world-beating batting talent in the Caribbean as well as lockdown, game changing bowlers. But I beg to differ because the region is rich in such genuine talent but insularity and politics may be, for quite some time now, keeping them from being numbered among the Men in Maroon.
The following is a list of my suggested WI Test cricket team and T20I team and reserves.
The Test team: 1. Evin Lewis, 2. Chandrapaul Hemraj, 3. Kavem Hodge, 4. Nicholas Pooran, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Jermaine Blackwood, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Rahkeem Cornwall, 9. Shamar Springer, 10. Kemar Roach, 11. Jayden Seales. Reserves: 1. Brandon King, 2. Jeremy Solozano, 3. Keacy Carthy, 4. Nayeem Young. 5. Rovman Powell, 6. Shane Dowrich, 7. Joshua James, 8. Keemo Paul. 9. Chemar Holder, 10 Akim Fraser, 11. Shannon Gabriel.
The WI T20I team:
1. Evin Lewis, 2. Sunil Narine. 3. Nicholas Pooran, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Rovman Powell, 6. Carlos Braithwaite, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Romario Shepherd, 9. Fabian Allen, 10. Odean Smith, 11. Obed McCoy. The reserves: 1. Brandon King, 2. Chandrapaul Hemraj, 3. Kyle Mayers. 4. Shurfane Rutherford. 5. Shai Hope, 6. Joshua James, 7. Nayeem Young, 8. Keemo Paul, 9. Hayden Walsh Jr. 10. Alzarri Joseph, 11. Akeal Hosein.