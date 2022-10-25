Caricom should agree on local content

The basin of the Guianas, moreso Guyana and Suriname, has been conducting workshops/seminars on the topic “local content” somewhat aggressively and purposefully. For this year there have been two such events one in each country, the latter in Guyana two weeks ago.
As is customary, delegates are offered to ask questions, make queries, suggestions and express opinions. This makes for greater participation and fosters further opportunities for networking.
At that event, an opinion was expressed by Mr Jaishimi Leladharsingh, a delegate, reportedly that he sees local content insistence as a deterrent to business development in Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago contractors will seek to ply their trade in Suriname. He further mentioned that local content is contrary to the spirit of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).
Of note is that, firstly, Suriname is even more insistent on due local content, and attempts to do business in that country require joint ventures with the companies there.
In 2012, at the first workshop on local content in Trinidad and Tobago, hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Local Content Chamber, guest speaker Mr Henk Narendoop, of the Suriname Chamber, said, “We have confidence in our people,” and advised of the need for foreigners to secure joint operations to be able to operate there.
It was almost immediate that the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI), of which Leladharsingh is a director, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTICI) distanced themselves from his comments.
Sadly, to date, the Contractors Association has said nothing, leaving us to possible wrong conclusions while it is to be expected that we should hear from those representing the contractors.
Additionally, Leladharsingh claims conflict with “the spirit” of CSME, but does not mention that even in CSME the procurement regulations of each member are to be respected. Even in a single market, the law of each nation is to be paramount.
It is especially of note that procurement legislation is the overriding law for local content and goes so far as to define what is local content as we have in ours. In Brazil, local content required, about ten years ago, moved from six to 65 per cent!
All contractors, including International Oil Companies (IOC) were forced to adhere to qualify. There are certainly tremendous advantages for due levels of local content, as it is a proven avenue for building capacity and sustainability towards the desirable sustainable development. In Oman, the term used is, “Country Value Ad”, given the blessings of local content as it transcends people and country development from the grassroot level, up.
As an advocate and crusader for the rights of the citizens of each country to benefit from the resources of each country, I must totally reject that opinion expressed at the local content summit.
The sooner we in Caricom are at one on local content and are willing to ensure compliance of foreigners, as we duly more monitor the requirements, the better it will be for the region.
Guyana seems to be leading the way forward.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
past president, Trinidad and Tobago Local Content Chamber