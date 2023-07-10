Caricom vs America

Has Caricom become too big for its britches? Do they think they can bully the United States into lifting the sanctions against Venezuela? It is pitiful when leaders of the tiny Caribbean nations of Caricom call on the US to end sanctions against Venezuela. Don’t they care that under President Maduro’s repressive regime, millions of his citizens have fled the oil-rich nation?
Moreover, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said the US is concerned that the leading opposition challenger to Maduro has been banned from politics for 15 years, which will, in effect, disqualify her from the upcoming election that could pit her against Maduro. He fears he will be defeated in a free and fair election if she runs.
Are these Caribbean leaders more concerned about the resumption of oil flowing from Venezuela’s oilfields than fundamental democratic principles that they ignore the plight of millions of refugees? Our politicians know, on the one hand, that they are sheltering refugees by giving them sanctuary, while on the other hand, they are negotiating with the Bolivarian dictator for access to Venezuelan oil. And this after Blinken promised Caricom that the US is giving another US$5.5 million in aid to help with food production in the Caribbean. Furthermore, Blinken said the US has named a Caribbean Firearms Prosecutor to prosecute smugglers of arms to the Caribbean.
Even though there is a Democratic President in the White House, the US House of Representatives is controlled by the Republicans, which makes it extremely difficult for Congress to pass anything substantive that requires their approval, including aid to Caribbean nations. This means we may get lip service from the Secretary of State.
Caricom needs to understand the importance of the US to this region and not ignore the self-harm it could be doing if they decide that cheap oil from our closest neighbour is more important than the principles of democracy by supporting Maduro which would risk alienating the US, our largest trading partner.
Do the Governments of Caricom want their tiny nations to become devastated economies like Venezuela and Cuba? That is the risk we are taking if we continue to support Maduro’s totalitarian Government and flout the US’s sensible approach of refusing to allow Maduro’s cronies to live in high style off the back of the refugees who are risking life and liberty in their pursuit of safety, food, and shelter on foreign soil. Like Castro, Maduro, and President Putin, is it fair for one man to impoverish his entire nation so that he can cling to power?
What if some deranged despot claimed Trinidad, saying it was part of the Venezuelan mainland and within their international waters? A comparable existential scenario is playing out between Russia and Ukraine. Will we run to the US for military aid? No doubt President Biden will be willing to assist us. But what happens if Trump returns to power, which is a distinct possibility in next year’s presidential election? Will President Trump take the side of Venezuela – a friend of Russia – or a reticent Caricom?
Meanwhile, now that Caricom has come out in support of lifting sanctions, it is all playing out under the steely gaze of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who arrived in Trinidad to address Caricom’s opening ceremony. This is the same UN that has sanctions against Maduro’s regime and does not recognise him as the legitimate head of Government, but Caricom does. The leaders of these small nations need to take a long view at the morality of Maduro’s actions and what it means to the region instead of the shortsighted ideology that keeps them in power in the short term.