Carifesta and Indo-Caribbean culture

Carifesta has come and $43 million has gone. A post-mortem has to be done. With respect to Indo-Caribbean culture in Carifesta, it was marginalised in the Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Suriname presentations. A content analysis by percentages will prove this claim.
Indians constitute the largest majority ethnic group in these countries, as well as the majority ethnic group in the English-speaking Caribbean. Never mind the window dressing of the little Ramleela here and the little Sangeeta there in Carifesta.