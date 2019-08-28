I am very thankful that for the past few days the front pages of the newspapers have all been about the Carifesta XIV events in our country instead of crime. I was happy to see people using their minds to create marvellous works of art for everyone—even a ten-year-old boy like me—to enjoy.

I want to say thank you to the organisers of Carifesta, all the people from the different Caribbean islands who contributed to Carifesta XIV, participants and the media for covering the various events and activities.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Going to Carifesta was an important experience for me. I think it was a great success.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shame on you

Shame on you

The manner in which both the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) and the Government of…