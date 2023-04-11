Carifta proud

While many took to the beaches, rivers and parks over the Easter weekend, I sat and looked at the just-­concluded Carifta Games 2023.

A stellar performance by Team T&T (Carifta 2023). I must say I was a proud Trinbagonian to see many of our young athletes in swimming and track and field do us proud.

I saw many of them fighting to the end to stand on the podium, ready to lift the red, white and black high.

We must, as a nation, keep up this momentum and push this young, fresh group on to the world stage via World Junior Athletics and the Olympic Games, respectively.

As a nation, we should acknowledge their accomplishments and give them that support they need to keep improving. My hope for future Olympic medals has been renewed and I pray that the red, white and black will continue to fly high through our new Carifta athletes and medallists. Congratulations to Team T&T!

Patrice Superville

Barataria

