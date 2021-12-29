We at Animals Alive ask for the strict enforcement of the laws on fireworks, so that offenders can be charged since no updates on fireworks laws have recently materialised, despite attempts to reach the AG.
Invariably, the fireworks tents have gone up, are well stocked, and no doubt will be patronised by many. With no curfew (which helped to shorten their discharge times), no doubt the explosions will go into the wee hours of the morning and cause distress and death to many living things.
Sadly, since this has been the state of affairs for years now, we plead that this year—have a conscience for the hapless animals that hear sounds much clearer than we do. Don’t partake in fireworks. Have a heart for the old and infirm. Think of the trail of mayhem fireworks leave behind, and spend your money and time in a more proactive way.
Those fireworks merchants laugh all the way to the bank, while your money fizzles out and disappears. Why not start up new, smarter rituals to bring in a new year—ones that can have more enduring and beneficial effects on you and yours, and this country of ours.
Let’s vow to seek peace and love, and not create a carnage of death because of the fright and panic.