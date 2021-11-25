Carnival 2022: decision needed

Carnival Monday is February 28, 2022. Carnival Tuesday is March 1, 2022.
T&T needs to make a decision if Carnival 2022 is possible. We need to know if it is probable.
We need to know now. Indecision is bad for business. He who hesitates is lost.
Is it possible it might take place? It could happen? Will Carnival 2022 be for the fully vaccinated only?
If not in February 2022, is it possible for later in the year? Can Carnival 2022 be accomplished with proper planning and promotions starting as soon as possible?
People love fun and to jump up. Managing over 30,000 will not be a walk in Skinner Park. It can be done with proper planning.
If Carnival 2022 is on the cards, there is much work to be done in a limited time. There is a need to get started now.
If it is not feasible, there is always work for idle hands.
Carnival 2022 will be beneficial to many. Carnival 2022 will generate revenue, but a firm, hard decision must be made now.
Let us do what is right because it is right. My safety, your safety are our responsibility.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town