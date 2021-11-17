Carnival 2022? No way!

CARNIVAL next year? That must be fake news. Who in their right mind could be thinking about Carnival 2022? A very close friend of mine who has “gone home” would ask, “Your head good?” when someone comes up with some way-off thing in his presence.
Anyone who even is thinking about hosting Carnival in 2022, their head cannot be good. But I believe that is just old talk or wild ambition.
By the way, history will show right here in T&T, although the numbers are low, there are people who were fully vaccinated who became infected with the virus.
Please do not think because you are vaccinated nothing can happen to you. The statistics are there. You need to take all the other necessary precautions still (the three W’s).
Please take the time to understand the relevant information being shared concerning the vaccine. I know that those who are in charge are well aware of what Carnival brings. You can forget the idea about a vaccinated jam and wine for two days.
That is living in fool’s paradise. Who can monitor that? The dark kingdom of Covid-19 is on its feet, waiting for an event like this (Carnival), where there is total indiscipline, to have a feast day, probably moving us from double figures in deaths a day to triple figures.
If ever there is a time we need to see what is taking place and be diligent it is now. We cannot afford to make silly mistakes that can be avoided. Life is at stake here. How many families over the last few months have lost loved ones to Covid-19? The stories are there! Let us all be responsible and do the right thing to the best of our ability.
I still believe that there is an end ahead. We must do all that is in our power to be there when that does take place. Reckless behaviour must not be named amongst us and that includes everyone, even our children who we are responsible for.