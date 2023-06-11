Carnival accounting or clever accounting?

At a recent Joint Select Committee meeting, the Tobago House of Assembly accounts for the October Carnival in Tobago were examined.

According to a newspaper report, a PNM member of the JSC, Laurence Hislop, said “based on submissions from the Division of Finance, the total income for October Carnival 2022 was $9,207,183, which comprised a THA subvention of $8,368,153, corporate donations of $830,000 and gate receipts of $9,030. But when we look at the expenditure, we have a deficit from the Tobago Carnival of $706,317.58, so the Tobago Carnival registered a loss, based on the figures that we received from the Division”.

So, this JSC was examining the THA administration and the THA accounts, and therefore the financial outcome of the Tobago October Carnival is being evaluated to see if the THA made a profit or loss in the Carnival. Isn’t that so?

Based on that, is the financial outcome of the Trinidad and Tobago national Carnival also evaluated based on Government’s accounts or those of the Ministry of Culture? Not at all!

What we usually hear is about the “success” of the Carnival based on hotel occupancy, the financial success of the fete promoters, the mas band producers, other events like Panorama, etc. We never hear about whether the Government or the Culture Ministry (or even the NCC) made a profit or loss based on its accounts.

Was Carnival 2023 or 2022 or any other year profitable or loss-making based on the political administration’s accounts?

So, why is the financial success or otherwise of the Tobago Carnival being measured by the political administration’s accounts? The only plausible reason is the political tit-for-tat (scoring political points) rather than real accountability.

How is a THA subvention (to whom?) a THA “income for October Carnival 2022”?

From the THA accounts, wouldn’t that be an expenditure since it is paid out of the THA accounts to others?

Did the THA receive sponsorships from private companies? Is that THA income? Did the THA collect gate receipts? If so, at what and when?

Clever accounting, if ever there was.

Were the promoters of shows at Shaw Park and fetes everywhere not in receipt of gate receipts? Did they pay taxes to the THA? Did the bandleaders pay the THA taxes on the sale of costumes or payment of band fees?

Did the hotels and guest houses or Caribbean Airlines pay taxes to the THA?

How about the alcohol manu­facturers and distributors, the bars, etc, and the music truck suppliers?

Wouldn’t such taxes be the THA’s income from Carnival? Not the subventions it paid out!

Political posturing apart, if this is how the financial outcome of that Carnival is to be assessed, is that how the national Carnival is assessed?

If so, wouldn’t that financial evaluation be just as misleading as this one for the THA and Tobago Carnival?

We must be very careful about what passes for accountability and financial accounting for public monies even before JSCs of the Parliament.

Clyde Weatherhead

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is love real?

Is love real?

So, we are here again with Supposed Expert. We were supposed to end last week, but then we had a teaser that real love does not exist, and it is really just about the hormones.

JP: Is love real?

Focus on the big picture

Focus on the big picture

AS experience keeps reminding us, when the global economy catches a cold the T&T economy sneezes. So, it should come as no surprise that the country’s premier savings instrument, the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, suffered its first negative return on investment with a 16.5 per cent decline in value during the financially volatile year of 2022. Some of the value has since been restored with the report for the last quarter of calendar year 2022 showing a 5.27 per cent return.

Effective gas exploration techniques key

While collaboration with Chinese firms in Trinidad and Tobago may bring technological expertise and investment, it does not guarantee the discovery of gas reserves.

The presence of gas depends on geological factors, exploration efforts and advanced techniques—not the nationality of the involved company.

Guyana on the verge of significant change

Today’s local government election in Guyana will be shaping the future of its political landscape and its national developmental path.

It is expected to be a calm election, with free and fair results declared soon thereafter—something this country has not experienced in the main in the past decades.

It is widely expected that the PPP/C governing party will sweep the polls and the opposition PNC/APNU will be decimated in the majority of the country.

Raise the VAT on non-essential goods

Taxes are used as revenue for government and their agencies to fund infrastructure costs, developmental projects, salaries, general services, subsidies, heath and education costs, social services, essential institutions, etc. Not all countries impose personal taxes and they have found other ways to generate revenue. This is quite commendable, in that they have not found it necessary to impose unnecessary taxes on their citizens.

Carnival accounting or clever accounting?

At a recent Joint Select Committee meeting, the Tobago House of Assembly accounts for the October Carnival in Tobago were examined.

According to a newspaper report, a PNM member of the JSC, Laurence Hislop, said “based on submissions from the Division of Finance, the total income for October Carnival 2022 was $9,207,183, which comprised a THA subvention of $8,368,153, corporate donations of $830,000 and gate receipts of $9,030.