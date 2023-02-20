Colonialism, slavery, indentured labour and neo-colonialism influenced the Trinidad-style Carnival. One must acknowledge the experience Trinidad Carnival underwent to understand the evolutionary process that gave it its passion and flavour.
Here, the Carnival had a complete metamorphosis, a rebirth, resulting from the unique historical and social pressures of the 19th century. These radical transformations make the Trinidad Carnival a local product in form, content and inner significance.
The Africans and French both played roles in the evolution of Carnival on the island. Carnival was a time both groups could show off their traditions: their memory banks, hidden transcripts, and power. However, there was a time when there were two sets of Carnivals in Trinidad.
After the apprenticeship period, from 1838, on August 1, the freed Africans celebrated Freedom Day Carnival to rejoice at the losses of their masters through their ritualistic Canboulay. This involves singing, stickfighting, dances and masquerades. It was a re-enactment of the past when the plantation owners gathered the slaves to put out the burning canes. Sometimes, the slaves themselves started the fires in protests and rebellion. Nonetheless, it was a big event and an occasion to be outside with much excitement for the enslaved Africans.
After about a decade post-Emancipation, the Canboulay assimilated into the French pre-Lenten Carnival activities. In many ways, this was a benefit because the Canboulay celebrations now lasted three days. The Canboulay parade is mainly responsible for the arrangement of organised bands because bands’ portrayals were in orderly sections and themes. The musicians and flambeaux, or torch bearers, led the parade, followed by the boutonnieres, or stickfighters, then the king and queen and their royal attendants, next the freedmen and women marchers, and after that, those carrying the food and refreshments.
There is an annual Canboulay ritual re-enactment at daybreak on Carnival Friday in East Port of Spain to describe events of the 1881 Canboulay Riots.
Caribbean colonies not influenced by the French have held their carnival celebrations more in keeping with their colonial reality. English-colonised territories such as Jamaica, St Kitts-Nevis, Bahamas, Bermuda and Belize celebrate their Jonkonnu Pitchy-Patchy masquerade at Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Barbados still observes its Crop Over annually on August 1.
Trinidad-style Carnival is a home-grown cultural product. Carnival projects our cultural diversity within our society and encourages visitors to the island. The three pillars of Carnival made Trinidad the epicentre of Carnival and the premier destination for Carnival in the world. Our indigenous music of calypso, soca and chutney; our steelpan, the only percussive musical invention in the 20th century; and our traditional mas characters. These three pillars make our festival stand out from others by highlighting the unique features of our country.
Carnival started as a way for enslaved people and their owners to celebrate their versions of the masquerade. Trinidad-style Carnival has since evolved into a global phenomenon.