Unsurprisingly, there has been a proliferation of subject-matter experts—this time, in the area of Carnival and culture—since the announcement of a $147 million budget for Carnival 2023. Sadly, much of what is being said is either uninformed or designed to bait the public into some sense of outrage.
In defence of the reported expenditure, allow me to begin by correcting the assertion that this outlay is for “just two days”. Factually speaking, Carnival as an industry and an economic generator goes well beyond Carnival Monday and Tuesday and, in fact, will provide jobs and economic benefit for a significant number of our citizens over an eight-week period in the main—beginning on Boxing Day and ending on the weekend after the Parade of the Bands occurs.
Secondly, the economic impact through tourist spending alone is in the region of $1 billion. According to the CSO, in January and February 2020 (when Carnival was last staged), Trinidad and Tobago benefited from a total of 78,148 tourist arrivals, with the average expenditure by each visitor being $12,101, over an average stay of 12 days.
These numbers would suggest overseas visitors alone injected around TT$940 million into the local economy that Carnival.
This figure in no way begins to account for the compounded effect of that quantum as it makes its way through the economy, nor does it include the impact of seasonal employment for the thousands of ushers, tour guides, security personnel, vendors, artisans and others who benefit directly from the staging of Carnival each year, and who would have sadly experienced the full effect of there being no Carnival in 2021 and 2022.
We can also expect that much, if not all, of that $147 million budget will be spent locally, and will therefore provide a significant boost to the economy far beyond the official events being staged by the NCC.
Lastly, there are also the economics of the “private” side of Carnival that are worth considering. For example, there are literally hundreds of fetes held at this time of year, each one providing opportunities for income generation for a host of service providers, from entertainers to sound crews, from lights and visual effects to ticket printers. A single fete attended by 2,500 patrons can generate more than a million dollars in activity along the value chain, and provide direct benefit to 150 to 250 individuals.
Similarly, there are more than 15,000 masqueraders on the road during the two days of Carnival, who together conservatively generate over $40 million not just in costume sales, but in economic activity for the benefit of hundreds of designers, costume makers, make-up artists, caterers, security personnel, disc jockeys, etc, who make those bands and the participation of their eager masqueraders possible.
It is pure folly to consider the announced budget for Carnival 2023 as being either an unnecessary or wasteful expenditure. The Carnival period is the prime period for tourist arrivals to our country, and is proven to be a significant generator of economic activity and of much-needed foreign exchange. And whereas one can consider that on a per capita basis, the outlay amounts to the equivalent of $100 for each man, woman and child here in T&T, the projected economic benefit of that expenditure is actually in the region of ten times that.
Given the tough times experienced these past two years by the majority of those persons who stand to benefit from Carnival 2023, I for one not only welcome, but demand that no effort be spared in making Carnival 2023 our most grand celebration ever!