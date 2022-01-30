Carnival gatherings perfect to spread Covid

Covid-19 is sitting there and listening to the bright ideas being brought to the table concerning Carnival in 2022. Whatever form it takes, large gatherings with the Carnival spirit and what goes on there, is setting the stage for swift spreading of this deadly virus. In my opinion, we are not doing well in our war against Covid-19.
When we look at our daily deaths (double figures) and infections per day which is in the hundreds there is need to be very concerned. How can we even think about Carnival? It seems that jam and wine are more important than lives being put (underground) and families in pain because of the loss of a loved one? We are at a point of 400-plus deaths and thousands of infections monthly and we are talking about Carnival. Give me a break.
As a matter of information, we keep referring to safe zone (fully vaccinated) but people who are fully vaccinated are still being infected and while they may not end up in the hospital, they do have families.
These people, fully vaccinated, will return home from the jam and wine into a household that may have people, including children not vaccinated. Do the math, what then? While there are those doing all that, it is possible to avoid the spreading of that contagious virus strain (Omicron) that is on our shores. There are those who do not care. This is a reality. They want money, so let the Carnival begin.
We cannot be saying that we are concerned about the death rate and infections in Trinidad and Tobago and be part of creating heaven for the virus, putting innocent people at risk. At this present moment in Trinidad and Tobago, according to information published, we have 700,000-plus individuals who have one dose or no dose of the vaccine at all. According to science, this group is not fully vaccinated, etc. Also, according to science, they are at a greater risk of ending up in the hospital. This is not good news.
So when I hear about Carnival in whatever form, knowing that there will be huge gatherings, knowing that the Omicron is even more contagious, I am tempted to ask the question: “Them people head well?” as a good deceased friend of mine would say when he saw stupidness being done. I conclude, let us not see fire and just walk into it and not expect to be burned. Better safe than sorry, for infections and deaths cannot be reversed. Let us not present on a silver platter what the virus will gladly welcome.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan