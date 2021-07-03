Carnival musings and Mikey B

SO I’m back in my rocker on the front porch, after a recent foray onto the Carnival field of dreams (after all, isn’t Carnival a cavalcade of many persons’ dreams?), and I’m being prosecuted by one non-surrendering dream of Carnival.

In it, there’s a phone call from a high-ranking official in T&T, just made to movie star-rum creator Michael B Jordan.

T&T caller: Mikey B, I’d like to set up a ZOOMeeting with you and a few folks here to discuss a few Jordan Rum possibilities. (Your last venture caused some Rumblings, but we’re thinking there may be a few new ideas we can Rummage through.)

How about an initial three-year plan when we team-up to produce and exploit: Jouvert Rum, Monday Afternoon Rum, and Las’ Lap Rum. Each year the rum is launched with an accompanying actual Carnival presentation: a Jouvert Rum Band, a Monday Afternoon Rum & Chaser Float Parade (names of soft-drinks, juices, beers, etc, strategically withheld), a Las’ Lap Re-rum of all the Rumnants of the Festival re-presented in a show for those who want one last swig.

How about in the fourth year, we then put together a special Carnival Rum Gift Package (mini versions on aircraft), with all three Rums, an accompanying booklet/DVD of historical facts, photographed figures, music of Kaisoca and Panorama, and recipe concoctions to enjoy at and beyond the festival.

How about social media disruptives spotlighting Mikey B & his celebrity friends (including his wise adviser, Nicki Minaj) celebrating the culture indigenously and diasporically, locally, regionally and globally?

How about a torrent of merchandise (from glassware to apparel), and other productive ideas from cross-marketing collaborations with music makers, mas creators, fashionistas, event promoters, food and drink producers; public and private sector investors?

How about the funds raised by the sales of these Rum-mastered initiatives being shared with underwriting knock-on projects: eg, a road show that travels the world; a research foundation that trots alongside the festival, capturing perspectives for a more insightful exploration and management of what has been a largely vikey-vie occurrence.

Mike B: Okay. Enough. Let’s set a date and time for the ZOOMeeting. I’m ready.

Caller hangs up and muses: T&T, are we?

Ah oui. That shook me out of the dream. Back to rocking.

Alfred Aguiton

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

People suffering during pandemic

COVID-19 continues to spread across Trinidad and Tobago with fears that the delta variant may soon enter, but health officials say the variant is not present and they give the impression that they have it under control.

Working on a B1/B2 visa is prohibited

Question: I am a performer and it is approaching a very busy time outside of T&T and I have been invited to perform in the United States later in 2021. Can I apply for the visa now?

Answer: Individual artistes or groups require a valid work visa to enter the United States to perform.

Carnival musings and Mikey B

SO I’m back in my rocker on the front porch, after a recent foray onto the Carnival field of dreams (after all, isn’t Carnival a cavalcade of many persons’ dreams?), and I’m being prosecuted by one non-surrendering dream of Carnival.

Money worries in a pandemic

Money worries in a pandemic

Value for money should be the guiding principle for Government expenditure, given the country’s strained expen­diture during this Covid pandemic.

The unanticipated but emergency spending arising out of the visitation of Covid-19 ought to speak for itself. In this regard, therefore, the request by the police administration for $22 million for the purchase of a fleet of 80 new SUVs deserved a more studied response than that provided by the Prime Minister.

Politicians versus the people

Politicians versus the people

I am dying. If someone said that to you, how do you think you would feel? You might find yourself anxious to fulfil any request, whatever the nature. But what if you discover there is no medical affliction, no death threat, no portent of an impending demise? Would you get vexed?

Ending AIDS inequalities

After seeing an HIV-positive colleague harassed in the workplace, a man secretly decides not to get tested.

A transgender woman refuses to return to the hospital for her antiretroviral treatment because other patients gawk and call her names.

A teenager is told at her neighbourhood clinic that she isn’t old enough for an HIV test.