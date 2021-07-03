Carnival musings and Mikey B

SO I’m back in my rocker on the front porch, after a recent foray onto the Carnival field of dreams (after all, isn’t Carnival a cavalcade of many persons’ dreams?), and I’m being prosecuted by one non-surrendering dream of Carnival.
In it, there’s a phone call from a high-ranking official in T&T, just made to movie star-rum creator Michael B Jordan.
T&T caller: Mikey B, I’d like to set up a ZOOMeeting with you and a few folks here to discuss a few Jordan Rum possibilities. (Your last venture caused some Rumblings, but we’re thinking there may be a few new ideas we can Rummage through.)
How about an initial three-year plan when we team-up to produce and exploit: Jouvert Rum, Monday Afternoon Rum, and Las’ Lap Rum. Each year the rum is launched with an accompanying actual Carnival presentation: a Jouvert Rum Band, a Monday Afternoon Rum & Chaser Float Parade (names of soft-drinks, juices, beers, etc, strategically withheld), a Las’ Lap Re-rum of all the Rumnants of the Festival re-presented in a show for those who want one last swig.
How about in the fourth year, we then put together a special Carnival Rum Gift Package (mini versions on aircraft), with all three Rums, an accompanying booklet/DVD of historical facts, photographed figures, music of Kaisoca and Panorama, and recipe concoctions to enjoy at and beyond the festival.
How about social media disruptives spotlighting Mikey B & his celebrity friends (including his wise adviser, Nicki Minaj) celebrating the culture indigenously and diasporically, locally, regionally and globally?
How about a torrent of merchandise (from glassware to apparel), and other productive ideas from cross-marketing collaborations with music makers, mas creators, fashionistas, event promoters, food and drink producers; public and private sector investors?
How about the funds raised by the sales of these Rum-mastered initiatives being shared with underwriting knock-on projects: eg, a road show that travels the world; a research foundation that trots alongside the festival, capturing perspectives for a more insightful exploration and management of what has been a largely vikey-vie occurrence.
Mike B: Okay. Enough. Let’s set a date and time for the ZOOMeeting. I’m ready.
Caller hangs up and muses: T&T, are we?
Ah oui. That shook me out of the dream. Back to rocking.
Alfred Aguiton