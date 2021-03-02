Carnival not the only national festival

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is an ethnically-biased academic institution of teaching and learning.

For three days every year in the multi-ethnic society, the Faculty of Humanities and Education at The UWI in Trinidad has been organising a symposium on Carnival, but not even a half-day annual seminar on the Amerindian Santa Rosa Festival, Hosay, Phagwa, Divali or Ramleela, although Ramleela was proclaimed by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity in 2005.

Another three-day Carnival symposium was held recently, from February 24 to 26, and themed “The Mas(s) in We”.

These are all national festivals celebrated and shared by nationals for generations, but they do not all receive the same equitable treatment that Carnival enjoys.

The concept that Carnival (and Mashramani in Guyana) is the only national festival has to be debunked. There cannot be a single national festival in a multi-ethnic society.

Firstly, Adventists, Muslims, Pentecostals and other religious groups do not participate in Carnival.

Secondly, there is a massive, island-wide retreat to the rivers, beaches, beach houses and overseas destinations during Carnival.

Thirdly, pan players, calypsonians, soca artistes, stick-fighters, traditional Carnival characters, etc, as well as Canboulay performers, are almost exclusively Afro-Trinidadians.

The Indo-Trinidadians who participate are mainly consumers rather than producers of Carnival.

Dr Kumar Mahabir

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Some questions for the top cop

Dear Police Commissioner Griffith,

1. Pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley, in his autopsy report, concluded:

“Injuries to the skull which Andrew S Morris sustained are also fatal. He would have promptly gone into unconsciousness, aspirated and died. He could not have survived for more than 20 minutes with these multiple injuries.”

A massive failure of our education system

I’m dreadfully alarmed that there are some 50,000 primary and secondary pupils who have been unable to access remote learning during the past year of “lockdown”.

Free vaccines are definitely needed

A double-edged sword.

That is the effect of the Leader of the Opposition calling for Covid-19 vaccines from India, via their Serum Institute of India.

There are benefits to this call, as T&T is on the path to austerity. With revenues barely being able to cover expenditure, including servicing debt, we are genuinely now running on fumes. Import cover at around six months with our US foreign reserves and imminent drawdowns of the HSF—why would we deny ourselves free vaccines?

Carnival not the only national festival

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is an ethnically-biased academic institution of teaching and learning.

For three days every year in the multi-ethnic society, the Faculty of Humanities and Education at The UWI in Trinidad has been organising a symposium on Carnival, but not even a half-day annual seminar on the Amerindian Santa Rosa Festival, Hosay, Phagwa, Divali or Ramleela, although Ramleela was proclaimed by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity in 2005.

You sink deeper when borrowing to pay debts

The world of “high finance”, especially as practised by ministers of finance, continues to baffle me.

How come borrowing money to service your debts a good thing? Aren’t you going to sink deeper into the quicksand? Doesn’t that increase your debt-servicing requirements? Apparently, that’s what smart ministers of finance do.

Kamla’s letter: what’s the big deal?

On the issue of Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s letter to the Indian prime minister for Covid vaccines, I don’t know what the big fuss is about. The two ministers are making a mountain out of a mole hill.