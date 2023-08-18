In a mere two weeks, our beloved Trinidad and Tobago will burst into celebration, marking Independence Day—a day of boundless exuberance and a powerful reminder of our collective journey toward greatness.

As we stand on the threshold of raising our flags high and letting our hearts resound with pride, let’s take a moment to reflect on the incredible strides we’re making and the limitless potential that lies before us.

In this celebratory moment, I acknow­ledge and thank all those who voted for me and all the PNM flag bearers for our shared vision for local government reform. Your collective trust in the path of unity, progress and unyielding hope has strengthened the foundation on which we stand.

As we dwell in the present, remember the PNM’s trailblazing path to a brighter future. Consider the tax credits that infuse extra funds into our pockets and the reduced PAYE tax rates that make aspirations more achievable. These are not just abstract numbers; they signify the journey towards our nation’s prosperity.

Think of the entrepreneurial fire ignited by HDC housing, where dreams find a cosy abode at affordable mortgage rates. The special loan rates serve as whispers of encouragement to the hearts of budding pioneers.

The soil of self-sufficiency is cultivated through agriculture incentives, while YAHP transforms youthful aspirations into a vibrant tapestry of success stories.

Recall those mo­ments when subsidies shielded us from life’s unexpected storms. Gas subsidies and electricity subsidies aren’t just discounts; they’re tangible symbols of a government that empathises and cares.

As we navigate our present, let’s not forget the scholars who have emerged through the scholarship programme—doctors and lawyers who illuminate the world with their expertise. GATE, our guardian of education, continues to swing open doors to dreams that dare to soar higher and farther.

At present, infra­structure is at the forefront, painting our roads with strokes of progress. Our healthcare centres stand tall as beacons of wellness, while streetlights illuminate our neighbourhoods with the unity that knits us together.

But there’s some­thing more than privilege at play; it’s the powerful undercurrent of gratitude that propels us forward. Each benefit we savour, each milestone we conquer echoes the steadfast dedication of the People’s National Movement.

Now, as Independence Day beckons, we possess the power to honour that legacy.

In two weeks’ time, as the night sky ignites with fireworks and our anthem resonates through the air, let’s set our inner flames ablaze. Let’s carry forth the spirit of unity, progress, and unyielding hope. Our journey isn’t an isolated path; it’s a collective ascent toward a future where possibilities are limitless and dreams recognise no boundaries.

Raphael John

councillor of

San Juan East

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Whither Best Village?

Whither Best Village?

If there ever was a time this young nation needed the wisdom offered by its folk cultures, it is now. Inside the vast diversity of ancestral cultures gifted to us as a people might be some of the answers we seek as a modern nation beset by modern bewilderments.

Legacy as a big stick

Legacy as a big stick

Discovering Frank Worrell through a comic book was a powerful moment in my primary school days. A voracious reader, I was growing up with the idea that heroic figures were remote figures from faraway lands. The one major investment in books in our home had been a set of encyclopaedias and an accompanying collection called “The Bookshelf for Boys and Girls”. They had come from an itinerant bookseller—a quaint figure from the past.

Confronting Haiti’s crisis

Confronting Haiti’s crisis

When it comes to Haiti’s security, the international community, especially countries in the Caribbean and Africa, ought not to make the perfect, or even the best, the enemy of the good.

Ordinary Haitians, for the most part, exist in abject insecurity, in a state teetering at the brink of collapse and total failure. Criminal gangs operate with impunity, orchestrating murder and mayhem and impeding humanitarian assistance to people.

Response to Farley’s question

Trinbagonians have an annoying penchant for answering a question with a question of their own.

Therefore, in keeping with my birthright, I am going to answer a recent question posed by Tobago’s House Assembly Chief Secretary, Mr Farley Augustine, by posing one of my own.

No political blame games when it comes to flooding

Neither the People’s National Movement (PNM) nor the United National Congress (UNC) can fix climate change.

It is extremely sad indeed to view and to hear about the struggling communities in Woodland and environs.

Stand out...but don’t be fooled by social media

“We live in a technological universe in which we are always communicating. And yet we have sacrificed conversation for mere connection.” —Sherry Turkle

All the attention that we place on social media, wishing to create an endless stream of happy, smiling faces, wealthy and successful lifestyles, picture-perfect moments, awesome, inspiring lives, envious moments that makes our world look pretty darn fabulous, is a false picture, because it’s not real life.