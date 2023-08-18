In a mere two weeks, our beloved Trinidad and Tobago will burst into celebration, marking Independence Day—a day of boundless exuberance and a powerful reminder of our collective journey toward greatness.
As we stand on the threshold of raising our flags high and letting our hearts resound with pride, let’s take a moment to reflect on the incredible strides we’re making and the limitless potential that lies before us.
In this celebratory moment, I acknowledge and thank all those who voted for me and all the PNM flag bearers for our shared vision for local government reform. Your collective trust in the path of unity, progress and unyielding hope has strengthened the foundation on which we stand.
As we dwell in the present, remember the PNM’s trailblazing path to a brighter future. Consider the tax credits that infuse extra funds into our pockets and the reduced PAYE tax rates that make aspirations more achievable. These are not just abstract numbers; they signify the journey towards our nation’s prosperity.
Think of the entrepreneurial fire ignited by HDC housing, where dreams find a cosy abode at affordable mortgage rates. The special loan rates serve as whispers of encouragement to the hearts of budding pioneers.
The soil of self-sufficiency is cultivated through agriculture incentives, while YAHP transforms youthful aspirations into a vibrant tapestry of success stories.
Recall those moments when subsidies shielded us from life’s unexpected storms. Gas subsidies and electricity subsidies aren’t just discounts; they’re tangible symbols of a government that empathises and cares.
As we navigate our present, let’s not forget the scholars who have emerged through the scholarship programme—doctors and lawyers who illuminate the world with their expertise. GATE, our guardian of education, continues to swing open doors to dreams that dare to soar higher and farther.
At present, infrastructure is at the forefront, painting our roads with strokes of progress. Our healthcare centres stand tall as beacons of wellness, while streetlights illuminate our neighbourhoods with the unity that knits us together.
But there’s something more than privilege at play; it’s the powerful undercurrent of gratitude that propels us forward. Each benefit we savour, each milestone we conquer echoes the steadfast dedication of the People’s National Movement.
Now, as Independence Day beckons, we possess the power to honour that legacy.
In two weeks’ time, as the night sky ignites with fireworks and our anthem resonates through the air, let’s set our inner flames ablaze. Let’s carry forth the spirit of unity, progress, and unyielding hope. Our journey isn’t an isolated path; it’s a collective ascent toward a future where possibilities are limitless and dreams recognise no boundaries.
Raphael John
councillor of
San Juan East