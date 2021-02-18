Case of winner take all

Global tourism is surviving on restricted oxygen for the immediate future. Tourism and Tobago is a marriage that must remain healthy or we will all suffer. To keep Tobago alive it must remain clean, green, serene (no crime) and Covid-19 free. That is the only reality in this pandemic. While we await the fixing of the political stalemate in the recently concluded Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections, Tobagonians have to wake up and deal with the fact that image is everything.

With regard to encouraging viable tourism, a murder in Tobago is the equivalent of cutting off a hand or a foot. With only some 60,000 or so inhabitants how difficult can it be for the police to solve crime in Tobago? Guns and drugs and human trafficking will allegedly have been imported from Trinidad. So who then is responsible for carefully minding the security at one small airport and the Scarborough docks?

There can be no security loopholes.

At this present point in time, Tobagonians must be vaccinated first because we need Tobago virus free. At present, Trinidadians are the only sure visitors and must be encouraged to feel safe and healthy. It is to be hoped that when world tourism begins moving again that Tobago will be a popular, healthy destination.

Politically, it is my unsolicited, unpaid view, there is no such thing as the bigger half of anything. A swift return to the polls should allegedly be efficacious for the future running of the THA. There is nothing to steal with so few voters. You either want whosoever or you do not. Invite a range of dedicated, unbiased observes from Caricom.

In a thriving democracy, there can be no dolly house politics, no outside machinations.

Winner takes all.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

