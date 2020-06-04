IT is coincidental that 14 years later, Fuad Abu Bakr would make a similar claim as his father, Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr, that a People’s National Movement (PNM) leader offered a quid pro quo to the Muslimeen for election purposes.
On June 8, 2006, the elder Abu Bakr had submitted an affidavit in defence of a summons of sale filed by the government, led by Patrick Manning, to recover an accrued debt of $31,680.046.17 due to the State. Earlier, on September 6, 1996, the High Court had registered a judgment against Abu Bakr and others in default of a defence in the action filed by the government for damages to State property during the 1990 attempted coup. That original judgment was $15 million. The State was seeking to seize 11 properties owned by Abu Bakr and others.
In that affidavit, Yasin Abu Bakr claimed that he had an oral agreement with prime minister Manning that the debt owed to the government would be forgiven in exchange for the Muslimeen assistance in the PNM 2002 election campaigns inter-alia. In it, he implicated the then senator Joan Yuille-Williams, National Security Minister Martin Joseph and Labour Minister Larry Achong.
When the matter came before Justice Rajendra Narine in September 2009, the State sought to have the affidavit struck off the record. Justice Narine ruled that the application was premature. The matter reached the Court of Appeal which ruled that the affidavit was “illegal and unenforceable” and that its contents comprised “scandalous material”. The Court of Appeal ordered the affidavit be struck out.
In his judgment on the matter on September 11, 2009 Justice Narine ordered the sale of the properties “in satisfaction of the State’s judgment”. He also directed the court’s Registrar to refer Abu Bakr’s affidavit to both the acting Director of Public Prosecution and the acting Police Commissioner “for their consideration”. Justice Narine stated that the allegations in the affidavit were “extremely serious”. He noted, “If they are true, they strike at the heart of our democratic system of government”. This caused a furore resulting in a lengthy statement in Parliament on September 14, 2009 by the then attorney general John Jeremie on the judge’s action. This incident drew editorial comment from at least two daily newspapers as well as the Law Association.
Fast-forward to May/June 2020 and the son, Fuad Abu Bakr, creates another furore with another Prime Minister from the PNM. This time the alleged inducement for Muslimeen support is Fuad’s screening by the PNM for selection to contest the Port of Spain South parliamentary seat. In the process the Bakrs pull into the web, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and others. I cannot recall the PNM inviting any leader of a political party to be screened for a parliamentary seat under its banner. I wonder if Fuad went to the wrong screening?
Harry Partap
