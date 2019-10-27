Energy Minister Franklin Khan went on the record last week, admitting margins for the sale of fuel by petroleum dealers are “tight”, and that there are “other considerations’’ before any decision can be taken to offer dealers “increased margins”.
Khan said the matter is being “examined”, but he gave no indication whether there would be a change in those margins any time soon. Last week the Petroleum Dealers Association took the position that dealers will have to reconsider their investment in compressed natural gas (CNG) if its members’ concerns about what it described as the unprofitable margin on the sale of CNG were not addressed by the Government.