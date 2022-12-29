Cavity in the junction

Allow me to bring to the relevant authorities, as a matter of urgency, the necessity of having the large, open piece of roadway on the junction of Windsurf Road West and Regents Drive East Westmoorings fixed in the earliest possible time, as it’s taking up a quarter of the roadway, creating difficulty for users of the road, which now can only accommodate one-way passage for vehicles.
Added to this situation, the stench emanating from the open trench has become unbearable, as it seems to accommodate waste water sewage activity. This big cavity has been like this for over two weeks, and all that was done is the placement of steel barriers around the open trench.
As such, I’m appealing on behalf of users of the roadway and residents nearby to have the necessary repairs done in the earliest possible time.
Richard Lobo
Westmoorings