Celebrate Francine’s legacy

The 2022 edition of FIFA World Cup has again proven the enduring power of sport over politics.

For 120 minutes yesterday the world stood still as Argentina and France squared off at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

A penalty goal by Lionel Messi in the 23rd minute put Argentina into the lead, sparking wild celebration throughout Argentina’s legion of fans around the world. By half-time it was beginning to look as if the Cup had already booked a one-way ticket to Buenos Aires with the score at 2-0 thanks to a second goal touched by Messi’s masterful boot and magnificently scored by the outstanding Angel Di Maria.