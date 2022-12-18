Celebrate Francine’s legacy

I was saddened to learn of the passing of talented calypsonian Singing Francine (Francine Edwards).

Today, her well-known Christmas songs such as “Hooray, Hurrah”, “Parang Parang”, “I Love Christmas”, “Christmas is Love”, “Caribbean Christmas” and “Ay Ay Maria” continue to bring joy to people everywhere.

Barbadian-born, Francine Edwards migrated to Trinidad and Tobago at a young age and went on to make her mark in the calypso arena.

Singing Francine played an important role in the development of parang, and earlier in her career she was a strong voice for women, singing calypsoes on issues such as domestic violence, which is explored in her 1978 song, “Run Away”, as well as other social issues.

A true calypso pioneer, Singing Francine won the Calypso Queen competition four times across two decades.

Francine was a back-to-back winner in 1972 and 1973; and she returned to glory, winning the Queen competition again in 1981 and 1983.

As we mourn the loss of this great talent, we must also celebrate her legacy.

I offer my sincere condolences to her friends, colleagues, fellow artistes and Ms Edwards’ family at this time.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP

Leader of the Opposition

