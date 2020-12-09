Over the last week and, sadly, into the weekend, we have had our sensibilities frazzled and our nerves shattered with headlines in the media such as: “Monsters among us”, “Demons in human form”, “Women & girls in danger”, “Women & girls not safe in T&T”, and “Evil stalks our land”.
We of the Hindu Women’s Organisation and so many other concerned citizens are deeply troubled by the statistics on women and girls murdered so far this year. Forty-seven females—that’s four per month, representing 13 per cent of the 362 murders committed in 2020. We still have three weeks to go before we face 2021.
What is the impact of these murders on home, family and community? How more severe is the impact of femicide on these institutions when, generally, it is the female who organises and manages a home?
So many of us women who, to quote William Butler Yeats, “When things fall apart the centre cannot hold”, find ways and means to hold things together, especially when there are children involved.
We would like to offer suggestions that may help us understand the male psyche and help to alleviate this scourge that is stalking our land by offering preventative rather than reactive measures.
In order to do this, we should look at the risk factors of those who are likely to engage in abusive behaviour:
• low self-esteem
• low academic achievement
• experience of poor parenting
• physically abusive tendencies
• desire for power and control
• aggressive and delinquent behaviour
• alcohol and drug dependency.
We take this opportunity to recommend to all stakeholders to develop programmes in schools, community groups and religious gatherings to embrace and celebrate role models, especially those who have none in the home.
We are heartened by the increase in the number of men’s organisations that are making efforts to reach out to men and boys through education and support.
In his International Men’s Day address in 2013, Dr Jerome Teelucksingh called for the need to introduce programmes that deal with a new socialisation process for girls and boys in primary and secondary schools.
We would like to urge that we hit the ground running with adolescents in secondary schools. Let’s bring counsellors, social workers and parents on board. Let’s get men’s and women’s organisations working together to save lives, rather than mourn them.