Celebrate SEA excellence

Why should it take a Freedom of Information request for the name of the top SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) student to be revealed to the public?
Shouldn’t we be collectively celebrating student excellence and encouraging our young scholars to continue to strive for repeated excellence? And encourage others to follow suit?
Is the Ministry of Education so stuck in the stone age with their information technology that they harbour insecurities in their ability to accurately identify the top student?
At a time when our country is floundering in its management of youth indiscipline, school violence, school dropouts and youth involvement in violent crime, one would have thought that the Education Ministry would adopt a different approach.
We must do all we can to inspire excellence in our children and young people in all productive endeavours, whether that be academic pursuits, dance, drama, beating pan, playing the harmonium or sport.
Every child has locked in him or her a beautiful gift to give to the world. Our responsibility as a nation is to provide the opportunities to unlock that gift.
Larry Lalla
attorney-at-law