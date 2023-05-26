As we celebrate Indian Arrival Day on Tuesday, I must say a loud thank you to those who took that risk into the unknown. They said goodbye to their place of birth, family, and friends, looking forward to a brighter tomorrow and paving the way for others.
On May 30, 1845, the Fatel Razack arrived in Trinidad, transporting indentured labourers coming from India to work on the plantations. These people, like anyone else, were seeking a better life for themselves and, in many instances, their family members. They decided to take that journey some 14,000 miles into the unknown, putting their lives at risk. The journey was not easy, for there were many challenges, and some of the passengers simply did not make it to their final destination.
History has recorded that between 1845 and 1917, more than 143,000 people came from India to our shores. Those who took the long and dangerous journey soon found out that their misery did not end on the ship, for when they got here, their working conditions were very unpleasant. What they had to endure as labourers under the system of indentureship was not encouraging; they were paid very small wages and restricted in many ways. However, their strong determination and will to survive kept them going. Along with their labour, they also brought styles of dress, music, songs, dance, language, cuisine and customs that are still present with us today.
After fulfilling their contract, many decided to continue working on the plantation instead of returning to India. Today, we are still reaping the beauty of diversity because of their decision to remain. In every dimension of life, we can see their offspring making their presence felt: in business, politics, agriculture, construction, education, public sector, religion, medicine, law, and culture, to name a few.
Trinidad and Tobago is a blessed country. We can find many races represented here, and I am thankful for this. Let us not take this for granted as we move as one into the future, respecting, caring for, and loving each other. I believe what we have in T&T is great, for in diversity there is also strength. I do agree that the road ahead may be rough due to the many challenges, but as we embrace each other, realising our worth and importance, I know for sure we will make it.
So as we celebrate Indian Arrival Day, let us remember those famous lines, “Together we aspire, together we achieve” and “Here every creed and race finds an equal place”. Let us give thanks to those who made that long journey; we can see their footprints in the sand and the legacy they have left for us all.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan