Celebrate top students

We of the Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago work in service to our community and country. As such, we are concerned citizens who like to see our society and its achieving citizens progress. In the same spirit of concern, we are often troubled when things go wrong, when citizens fall short or bad things happen in our society.
This is why we find it difficult to understand why the Minister of Education, who at a UNESCO forum a few days ago, spoke about the good quality of education in Trinidad and Tobago, but has a difficulty with publicly acknowledging meritorious achievement by students in our educational system. We ask the minister: what exactly is wrong with recognising merit?
Top performers in any field of endeavour are generally recognised and celebrated. Why would we not acknowledge our sports achievers, our top musical performers, our festival stars? Our calypso geniuses and our creative pannists? What is so different about academic performance and achievement that it would be treated differently? What is the reason for denying public recognition of merit in this sphere of endeavour?
We find the insistence that academic achievers in the school system remain invisible to be an irrational and unreasonable position. We intend to resist this unreasonableness, especially as it comes from a minister who wants to lead a good education system.
At the same time that the Minister of Education is leading an assault on meritorious achievement in the primary and secondary school system, her ministry is antagonising the various religious bodies who manage schools, teach and nurture children and who strengthen parent-teacher co-operation for the benefit of schoolchildren by seeking to interfere with the 20-per-cent-principal’s-choice rule and changing the rules for the appointment of teachers in denominational schools. It is as if the Minister of Education were seeking to dismantle the Concordat one item at a time.
The 20 per cent selection is for students who did not do as well as expected. It gives such students the opportunity to rub shoulders with, engage and compete with peers who met the merit criteria in that school. Generally, these are students from families who are active members of the religious body or who support the school. All in all, it allows for a more diverse mix of talents and abilities in these schools.
The investment in denominational education by the Ministry of Education is really in exchange for the provision of effective management, better performance and better outcomes by the denominational bodies and their education boards, teachers and parent-teacher association.
There are some very good Government schools that are well run, which perform well and which consistently have good outcomes. However, these are sadly in the minority.
An assault on denominational schools and a denial of merit in the school system is not a solution to any educational problem in this country.
You cannot get good educational outcomes in schools that are unmanaged and with a culture of laissez-faire, often degenerating into chaos, prevails.
Moreover, well-run schools with discipline and order, but stimulating freedom of thought and a range of curriculum choices aligned to interests, talent and multiple intelligences, will lead to greater student interest, better schools and improved outcomes.
The new initiative announced of taking achievers to talk with students in 26 underperforming schools with poor discipline is a step in the right direction, which we commend and support.
No one should be made invisible because he/she has done well in schools or performed well in exams. Indeed, they should be celebrated. No underperforming school should be abandoned either. Instead, students in these schools need to be uplifted inspired, encouraged and nurtured.
The Hindu Women’s Organisation