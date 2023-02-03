Celebrate top students

We of the Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago work in service to our community and country. As such, we are concerned citizens who like to see our society and its achieving citizens progress. In the same spirit of concern, we are often troubled when things go wrong, when citizens fall short or bad things happen in our society.

This is why we find it difficult to understand why the Minister of Education, who at a UNESCO forum a few days ago, spoke about the good quality of education in Trinidad and To­bago, but has a difficulty with publicly acknow­ledging meritorious achievement by students in our educational system. We ask the minister: what exactly is wrong with recogni­sing merit?

Top performers in any field of endeavour are generally recognised and celebrated. Why would we not acknowledge our sports achievers, our top musical performers, our festival stars? Our calypso geniuses and our creative pannists? What is so different about acade­mic performance and achievement that it would be treated differently? What is the reason for denying public recognition of merit in this sphere of endeavour?

We find the insistence that acade­mic achievers in the school system remain invisible to be an irrational and unreasonable position. We intend to resist this unreasonableness, especially as it comes from a minister who wants to lead a good education system.

At the same time that the Minister of Education is leading an assault on meritorious achievement in the primary and secondary school system, her ministry is antagonising the various religious bodies who manage schools, teach and nurture children and who strengthen parent-teacher co-operation for the benefit of schoolchildren by seeking to interfere with the 20-per-cent-principal’s-choice rule and chan­ging the rules for the appointment of teachers in denominational schools. It is as if the Minister of Education were seeking to dismantle the Concordat one item at a time.

The 20 per cent selection is for students who did not do as well as expected. It gives such students the opportunity to rub shoulders with, engage and compete with peers who met the merit criteria in that school. Generally, these are students from families who are active members of the religious body or who support the school. All in all, it allows for a more diverse mix of ta­lents and abilities in these schools.

The investment in denominational education by the Ministry of Educa­tion is really in exchange for the provision of effective management, better performance and better outcomes by the denominational bodies and their education boards, teachers and parent-teacher association.

There are some very good Government schools that are well run, which perform well and which consistently have good outcomes. However, these are sadly in the minority.

An assault on denominational schools and a denial of merit in the school system is not a solution to any educational problem in this country.

You cannot get good educational outcomes in schools that are unmanaged and with a culture of laissez-faire, often degenerating into chaos, prevails.

Moreover, well-run schools with discipline and order, but stimulating freedom of thought and a range of curriculum choices aligned to interests, talent and multiple intelligences, will lead to greater student interest, better schools and improved outcomes.

The new initiative announced of taking achievers to talk with students in 26 underperforming schools with poor discipline is a step in the right direction, which we commend and support.

No one should be made invisible because he/she has done well in schools or performed well in exams. Indeed, they should be celebrated. No underperforming school should be abandoned either. Instead, students in these schools need to be uplifted inspired, encouraged and nurtured.

The Hindu Women’s Organisation

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gas deal faces snags

Gas deal faces snags

Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts to move the Dragon deal forward have hit the first snag with the public criticism of non-cash payments by Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

“They tell a country it has permission to negotiate with Venezuela, but it cannot pay in dollars or any form of cash. It must pay with food or products. That is colonialism,” said the Venezuelan president in a broadcast on Thursday.

The shape of that hurt

The shape of that hurt

It is one of those rare occasions when every praise song being sung is true. Not one word has been misspent—generous, gentle, erudite, kind, gracious, pioneering—it is easy to endorse them sincerely. Since his passing, Gordon Rohlehr has invoked the kind of gratitude and love that truly befits the colossal space he occupied so unassumingly in his lifetime.

Celebrate top students

We of the Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago work in service to our community and country. As such, we are concerned citizens who like to see our society and its achieving citizens progress. In the same spirit of concern, we are often troubled when things go wrong, when citizens fall short or bad things happen in our society.

Poisoning our food basket

The Express report “Safe or not? Concerns over use of pesticides on crops” puts a welcome spotlight on the overuse of insidious chemicals in the daily diet of Trinbagonians. It’s a problem that’s existed for many decades in Trinidad and Tobago at unknown human cost.

In 2005, in the course of investigating the existence of the “Dirty Dozen” persistent organic pollutants (POPS), including pesticides, in T&T for my magazine, Samaan, I was told by the Toxic Chemicals Control Board that they did not exist on the official register as permitted substances.

Those were the days

Those days

We never passed anyone

on the streets or on the roads

without saying to them,

“Good morning or good evening,”

And it’s not only good greetings

but good greetings to Aunty or Uncle.

Opposition rewriting history on Dragon gas deal

In his letter to the editor, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray states that “at no time has the UNC (United National Congress) taken a position that the lifting of the sanctions and access to the Dragon opportunity is anything other than a great opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago”.