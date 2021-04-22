Letters to the editor provide an insight into the minds of us.
I, too, am a contributor and others may find my views prejudicial. We are, after all, a politically divided nation and can either appreciate or condemn one another for our opposing opinions.
That said, I wish to comment on two letters in Wednesday’s edition of the Express to underscore my observation.
Firstly, George Elias’s “Wrong again, Kamla”, in which he told us, “If you listen carefully enough, someone will tell you exactly the kind of person you are.”
Well, Mr Elias, after reading your fantastic “truths” praising all (People’s National Movement) PNM ministers to the hilt and condemning all UNC members, what does that say about you?
But really, did Kamla disrespect Minister Franklin Khan in her “tribute”?
Then I read the letter of the day, “Hinds: a question of partisanship”, by RP Joseph, and even though I may not agree with everything he/she wrote, the partisan balance in the letter, while condemning Minister Hinds, praised other members of the PNM, viz: “they have consequently inspired hope in all of us for a better country”.
Now, if you are a neutral-minded person, which of these two letters would you tend to believe?
All in all, letters to the editor celebrate our democracy and the independence of the media to publish everyone’s diverse opinions.
Congratulations to the Express.
S Mahabir
Port of Spain