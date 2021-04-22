Letters to the editor provide an insight into the minds of us.

I, too, am a contributor and others may find my views prejudicial. We are, after all, a politically divided nation and can either appreciate or condemn one another for our opposing opinions.

That said, I wish to comment on two letters in Wednesday’s edition of the Express to underscore my observation.

Firstly, George Elias’s “Wrong again, Kamla”, in which he told us, “If you listen carefully enough, someone will tell you exactly the kind of person you are.”

Well, Mr Elias, after reading your fantastic “truths” praising all (People’s National Movement) PNM ministers to the hilt and condemning all UNC members, what does that say about you?

But really, did Kamla disrespect Minister Franklin Khan in her “tribute”?

Then I read the letter of the day, “Hinds: a question of partisanship”, by RP Joseph, and even though I may not agree with everything he/she wrote, the partisan balance in the letter, while condemning Minister Hinds, praised other members of the PNM, viz: “they have ­consequently inspired hope in all of us for a better country”.

Now, if you are a neutral-minded person, which of these two letters would you tend to believe?

All in all, letters to the editor celebrate our democracy and the independence of the media to publish everyone’s diverse opinions.

Congratulations to the Express.

S Mahabir

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cultural SOS

Cultural SOS

The ease with which the government has shut down the entertainment sector without so much as a reference to support provisions, or even acknowledgement of the damage being done to the single largest sector of entrepreneurs and innovators in this country, speaks volumes about its attitude towards the cultural industries.

One swallow doth not a summer make

One swallow doth not a summer make

On Wedneday we expressed cautious hope that the rare guilty verdict against white, former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of Mr George Floyd, a black man, would herald change in the way American cops deal with African Americans.

Climate leaders’ summit: the last-chance saloon

Climate leaders’ summit: the last-chance saloon

You can tuck your head between your knees and kiss your target of “not-more-than-1.5-degrees-Celsius-warming” goodbye.

Donald Trump is out and Joe Biden is in, and you will hear a lot of talk about meeting that never-exceed +1.5°C limit. The blather began yesterday, when the US president convened his “Climate Leaders’ Summit” (virtual), and ends in November in Glasgow with COP-26, the five-yearly United Nations climate meeting where the commitments actually get made.

I owe my career to Michael Sharpe

I owe my career to Michael Sharpe

I was a wee lad when I first met Michael Sharpe in the late 1980s. It was a Sunday afternoon when he drove to visit with friends living at Lot 66, Church Pen Housing Scheme, Old Harbour. It was during the carnival season and I wriggled through the space I had created in the “shoe-block” (hibiscus) fence that separated my granny’s yard from the home of Michael’s friends.

Time to focus on our health, climate

In celebrating the 51st Earth Day, yesterday, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) reflected on environmental management in T&T. Earth is our home but for decades our voiceless and vulnerable have been at the mercy of destructive (often) State sponsored projects.

We need proper data on Covid spread

“All I wanna say is that they don’t really care about us.” —Michael Jackson

AS Trinidad and Tobago is, once again, squeezed into a lockdown, the mantra from the Government seems to be “do as I say but not as I do”.

After thousands of people enjoyed the Easter weekend in Tobago and on the beaches in Trinidad, we are seeing record spikes in Covid-19 cases.