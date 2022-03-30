Open Schools TT fully endorses the reopening of all schools on April 19 for the start of term three 2021/2022.
In particular, we are very pleased to see there will be no rotational schedules or further losses of in-person school time.
We applaud every pupil, parent and caregiver who has had to withstand prolonged school closures over two years. We applaud the dedicated teachers and principals who have gone above and beyond to navigate an online learning environment.
We take this moment to celebrate, while we remain mindful that much will be required to help our young people transition to being back in school, recognising the immense loss they have experienced and the mental health impacts they continue to endure. We will need to work together to secure a viable future for our young people and for T&T.