THERE are few images as heart-breaking as those of a forcible eviction.

Scenes of doors being broken down, personal belongings being thrown out, families including children and the elderly begging and screaming, even cursing, present a gut-wrenching tableau of human desperation.

On Saturday, when a contingent of over 50 police officers descended on the Housing Development Corporation’s apartment building on Independence Square, all these scenes were played out as residents were evicted.