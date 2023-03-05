The United Nations declared March 8 International Women’s Day, where the achievements of women across the globe are acknowledged and celebrated.
That is such a good gesture, knowing the tremendous contribution of so many women in effecting change for the better throughout the world over the decades.
I would like to come closer home by focusing on Trinidad and Tobago, and celebrating and thanking the women of our republic for their great contribution in so many areas on our twin islands. Your presence and input have done this nation well, and no amount of praise and thankfulness is too much to pour upon you.
Women are in all spheres of our society—politics, education, medicine, media, sports, business, entertainment, homemaking, law, the protective services and the energy sector, just to name a few. We have also had a woman prime minister; a sitting woman President; and, for the first time, a woman police commissioner. This speaks volumes for women in T&T.
Despite all the challenges they face at times, their strength and determination have kept them going, shining for the world to see.
I admonish us all to do all in our power to protect our women, love them, cherish and care for them.
Too often we hear of the negative treatment handed down to some of our women, where they are abused and exploited. That is not right, and must never be tolerated by any of us.
Women are a gift from God. Disrespecting and ill-treating any of them is being unappreciative to the Creator. He is watching.
So on Wednesday, as we celebrate International Women Day, let us once more make a commitment to support and be a source of strength to all our women. Now, this must not be on only this day every year, but let it become a way of life. Know the importance they have in our society.
To all the women—may God bless and keep you, giving you the strength, courage, enthusiasm, wisdom, knowledge and vision as you make it your business to look to the future, building a better world and nation (T&T).
The world is a better place with your presence and input. History speaks for itself. Thank you, thank you. Have an enjoyable day. Blessings always. Let us do it together, remembering that you are woman.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan