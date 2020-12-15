Congrats to Penny Gomez on her new, wonderfully entertaining television programme, Penny on Point. I especially enjoyed the episode featuring Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Ayanna Webster-Roy. It was lovely to see a different side of them both.
I would also like to celebrate all the women of the present Government who hold ministerial and other positions, and who work tirelessly to fulfil their duties.
They operate with class, dignity, equanimity and grace under pressure. So, I salute you, Camille Robinson-Regis, Donna Cox, Shamfa Cudjoe, Lisa Morris-Julien, Paula Gopee-Scoon, Christine Kangaloo, Bridgid Annisette-George, Renuka Sagramsingh Sooklal and Pennelope Beckles. (Apologies to any I might have forgotten.)
As a black woman of mixed heritage, I am very proud of you all.
J Miller
San Fernando