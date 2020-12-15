Congrats to Penny Gomez on her new, wonderfully entertaining television programme, Penny on Point. I especially enjoyed the episode featuring Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Ayanna Webster-Roy. It was lovely to see a different side of them both.

I would also like to celebrate all the women of the present Government who hold ministerial and other positions, and who work tirelessly to fulfil their duties.

They operate with class, dignity, equanimity and grace under pressure. So, I salute you, Camille Robinson-Regis, Donna Cox, Shamfa Cudjoe, Lisa Morris-Julien, Paula Gopee-Scoon, Christine Kangaloo, Bridgid Annisette-George, Renuka Sagramsingh Sooklal and Pennelope Beckles. (Apologies to any I might have forgotten.)

As a black woman of mixed heritage, I am very proud of you all.

J Miller

San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Govt’s quiet assault on the Central Bank

Govt’s quiet assault on the Central Bank

While the attention of the public and the non-government parliamentary benches were focused on the Procurement Amendment Bill last week, the Government slipped past an amendment to the Central Bank Act that further erodes the already circumscribed independence of that institution.

Requiem for an overcomer

Requiem for an overcomer

He is said to have dropped out of school and was sleeping in and around the City Gate traffic hub in Port of Spain, before one of his teachers encouraged him to try and get to Canada where his mother was then domiciled.

No Sacred Cows (revisited)

No Sacred Cows (revisited)

Seven years ago I wrote an article (“No Sacred Cows”) taking to task the then-UNC government for what I described as its termitic assault on our institutions, exemplified then by its increasing the size of the board of the Central Bank and its selection of the less qualified Jwala Rambarran as governor.

Shameful situation

It’s February 2020 and on the Savannah, in Port of Spain, Trinidad, a coconut vendor talks about “the virus” emerging in China. He’s worried that the island’s world-famous Carnival is just around the corner and cases will be imported.

Call for a watchful eye on human rights post-Covid

The Covid-19 crisis, which came to a head around March and rages through the world as a swiftly spreading disease, and as a killer of humans, has also laid bare the inequities and vast inequalities, and has enhanced our understanding of the challenging vulnerabilities in our world in which eight billion human beings live.

These inequities, inequalities and vulnerabilities exist within countries, across regions and among countries at different stages and levels of development.

Be someone’s angel this Christmas

As a twin-island nation, we are going through a tough time. The present economic downturn, together with Covid-19, has brought about a devastating effect on many living here.