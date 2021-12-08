Monday night saw celebrations in Tobago and Trinidad.
In the sister isle, a five-year-old party was able to wrest power in the Tobago House of Assembly elections. This sparked well-deserved celebrations, as the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) showed much resilience as a political party.
In South Trinidad, there were also wild and more extravagant celebrations—not to commemorate any “national election” victory, but instead to celebrate that earth-shattering event of one year ago when Kamla Persad-Bissessar led her executive to victory in the internal party elections.
Where the Tobago victory was 14 seats to one, Kamla’s people boasted they had a clean sweep, with not a “damn” seat for her internal opposition.
Where the Tobago celebrations were rather muted due to Covid restrictions, it was not the case in the United National Congress (UNC) heartland.
It was reported that loud music was the order of the night, as the UNC faithful gathered in their droves. Balloons and confetti, whistles and drums, and other paraphernalia were in abundance.
This was a celebration on the scale of Ram returning to Ayodha.
Correspondence was presented to the leader, bestowing on her sainthood for her magnanimous gesture in selecting some as candidates. Others sang praises to her continued great leadership. Other congratulations came from “non-existent” sources, such as the women’s league and the youth arm.
The leader basked in her glory.
While the members of the PDP were busily engaged in confirming their candidate for chief secretary, the UNC was haggling as to who would be general secretary of the party.
While the PDP was discussing the positions of secretary of finance, health, infrastructure, and tourism, the UNC members were arguing as to who should be the shadow minister of finance and other shadow ministries.
The UNC leader was clearly buoyed by the anniversary of a hollow victory when only some 2,000 members from a membership of over 200,000 voted for her executive.
She chose to ignore that since 2010; neither she nor her party won any national elections, but that did not seem to be of concern to her.
While the PDP is planning for four years in “government”, Kamla and the UNC are planning for four more years in opposition.
Let’s celebrate!