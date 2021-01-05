Certain factors explain educational success or failure

In yesterday’s Express, Theodore Lewis, in a column titled “Leaving African children beyond the school boundary”, makes the fantastic (in the original sense of that word) argument that because both Indo- and Afro-Trinidadians comprise 34 per cent of the population, they should be equitably represented in the prestige secondary schools.
He even cites statistics showing that Indo children comprise the majority in schools in—wait for it—Central and South Trinidad.
But would Lewis make the argument that because Indos are demographically on par with Afros, there should be the same number of Indos on the national football team?
I suspect not because he would understand there are specific factors that explain this disparity.
So what are the factors that explain success (and failure) in education?
Five major ones are: socioeconomic status, family structure, cultural environment, delinquency and IQ. Thus, if individual Afros and Indos differ on even one of these metrics, that would sufficiently explain any disparity in their representation at prestige schools and in national exam results.
These issues are treated extensively in the education section of my book, Fix Twenty-Five, which includes recommendations for improving educational outcomes for all children, particularly those who do not do well in the existing system.
My ideas may, of course, be entirely wrong but at least, unlike Lewis, I base my suggestions on actual data and pedagogy.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport