I marvelled at the hole: it’s almost eight feet wide, and about eight inches deep, at least. It has the propensity to stop a three-tonne Mazda and re-route him. The tyre shop owner said the hole has been that way for nearly five years, and letters upon letters upon letters were written to the then-mayor and local government representative, as well as Mayor of some years Faaiq Mohammed.
The local government representative has also seen the hole along with others just higher up, and is aware Yard Street turns into a canal when it rains. Indeed, a representative of the MP’s office lives nearby, and still the hole and others persisted, election after election.
The mayor’s office does absolutely nothing except alternating excuses between having no money, having no material or asking burgesses to pay for one or the other. At the end of the day, the potholes remain, the drains are stagnant, and there is dumping everywhere.
Indeed, it is travesties like this which evidence the failure of the ILP discard as possibly the worst mayor in local government. He cannot compare to the mayor of Sangre Grande, his counterpart.
He was embarrassed so badly only recently, by the loser of many lawsuits, when the local government minister threatened to sue him for his stupid, puerile stunt about shutting down the corporation for lack of funds when he had unspent balances.
How shameful: he should have been removed by the honourable political leader immediately.
Bad roads in Chaguanas get worse when you traverse Market Street, should you have to go by NIB. There is no road—only a big, gaping dug-out since that entire block is destroyed. Here again, the mayor will tell you he has no money or no materials, and the local government minister will say he the mayor has unspent balances.
When they both give up, we go to the minister of works. Disgraceful... and the people suffer, breaking up their cars with every pothole.
Traffic management is an abomination in this mayor’s borough. His Worship had promised a revised traffic plan at PriceSmart: one was tried, but didn’t survive the torrent of cuss words from frustrated drivers and, since then... no habla inglés about traffic plans.
No one thinks in the borough, and the police are no help. They actually work against the mayor, never in tandem with him; maybe they know something we don’t.
Tickets for a loose tyre valve are commonplace. Don’t even think about going to the Divali Nagar because only hostile police are punished with that duty—just ask Inshan Ishmael. They do nothing to alleviate traffic from Longdenville straight up to the Chaguanas flyover, simply because the intersections at La Clave Street and Montrose junctions are always blocked.
People make U-turns just after leaving PriceSmart, with impunity, simply because it makes no sense to endure more than 20 minutes of grinding traffic... to go nowhere... Never a police resource available. Nobody knows what to do at the PriceSmart maze, but they have two ramps closed off. But play you parking by the market...
Chaguanas’s hospital is inaccessible. Where it is located on John Street takes about an hour from any direction, just due to the traffic congestion. They were supposed to build one somewhere in Caroni Savannah. Ha ha, the joke is on you, should you fall sick and while we (dis)credit the then-Patrick Manning administration for this disservice, the current mayor seems to be oblivious to the unsuitability of the said medical facility.
Maybe it should just work as a morgue, since you can die in the time it takes to reach, as you may as well head for Mt Hope or Port of Spain, if you good on the shoulder.
A major thoroughfare, Caroni Savannah Road is dilapidated and cannot accommodate the volume of traffic.
No one seems to recognise the potential of Biljah Road as a solution to the crushing traffic around Medford. If this road was paved—since at the moment there are gaping potholes which can flip a truck—columns of traffic need not go around Medford to leave Chaguanas. This is in the industrial estate of Chaguanas and so many trucks can be taken off the softer roads, but I don’t expect rocket science from the mayor’s office. Xavier Street is also horrendous.
The latest attention grab is with the vendors and their accumulated fees. The mayor thinks everyone is stupid: if it’s one place that was open during the pandemic, it was the market. So meat, produce and fruit vendors were working and there was no excuse for not collecting, except that the mayor’s office never noticed or bothered—until a political opportunity arises.
Moreso, why does he need this for market maintenance? They were supposed to build a car park adjacent to the market, then they were supposed to move the market—indeed, all kinds of development plans, but massive holes at Chaguanas Vedic right there at the back of the market.