Our 60th anniversary of Independence is here and we celebrate as we always do with our parades, fetes and Carnival-type activities, looking to curry a duck at Caura or take a holiday in Mayaro or Tobago which, ordinarily, are the things to do, for they constitute what in our thinking are the ways to celebrate such a milestone.

Nothing is really wrong with such activities except for the fact that Covid is very much alive, and such indulgences are the playground for its continuing rampage. But in our gut reaction to pleasure, these are immaterial considerations.

And at another level, some of us indulge in the pseudo-intellectual rhetoric of being free from our colonial masters, even removing all the vestiges which remind us of that experience, as we attempt to create a new path to progress and a new identity, but skewered with our one-dimensional thinking into a kind of colonisation in reverse, becoming slaves to serving ourselves as best as we can, to quote two of many instances—the first being a justice system that is hardly fair and, just as that of our former masters, corrupt from the top to the bottom, with criminal behaviour in its myriad forms out of control, the law lords in the Privy Council a shining example of the dispensation of true justice, and the devoted British Bobby on the beat armed only with his cork hat and baton. This in sharp contrast to the horrendous ironic contradiction of criminals in police uniform and the implications thereof.

And in the second instance, taking a perfectly oiled, efficient and incorruptible democratic Westminster system of government and manipulating it to create a syndrome of power and authority without end in our local leadership, by virtue of unquestioning tribal supporters looking for a “mess of pottage” as reward for such servility.

We are supposed to be free from our colonial master but, by virtue of our self-centredness, we have put ourselves in chains of our own making. Which is the kind of thinking our Independence has brought us, in the first instance, all gut reaction to the simplistic almost primordial pleasures of life, without any critical evaluation of the pros and cons of the choices we make and the need for balance; and in the second, motivated only by self-interest without the openness of mind that would allow for multiple ways of seeing, even as regards our former colonial masters who, insidious as they may have been to us as colonial peoples, have left for us a legacy of language, of good governance and a fair and just system of justice which we can emulate.

Perhaps yet again, the parades, the pretty mas, and the pretty girls, the aroma and taste of curry duck at Caura, the clink of a glass to celebrate Pooran’s magnificent 91, coming to nought nevertheless, may take centre-stage of our celebrations, but would we ever come to realise the thing to truly celebrate to mark our Independence is the manifest capacity for rational thought as against the gut and impulse, seeking only to satisfy the self; and, further, that true independence should mean our making our infrastructure work for the benefit of the people?

Or appreciating the aesthetics of a well-kept natural environment, or ensuring there is not another seven-year-old Hope lying strangled and dead on a dirty mattress somewhere; or on another plane, that amidst all the rhetoric, that our local farmers are given the support they should have. And most of all, that or our leaders move away from the tribe for their own survival and serve all the people.

It is only our enlightened thinking, engaging in a critical evaluation of the choices we make at all levels of the society, that will give us just cause to celebrate our Independence.

Dr Errol N Benjamin

