Challenge gender inequality and violence

For International Women’s Day, ECLAC (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean) Caribbean calls on individuals to #choosetochallenge gender inequality and gender-based violence

ECLAC Caribbean is championing the call to elevate the voices who #choosetochallenge gender-based violence (GBV) and gender inequality, as well as limiting beliefs and attitudes about women’s roles in the home, workplace, and society.

On March 8 each year, the global community celebrates women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements with International Women’s Day (IWD), with #choosetochallenge being this year’s theme. The day is also a call to action for accelerating progress towards gender equality.

In keeping with this year’s theme, ECLAC Caribbean recognises Caribbean women as powerful changemakers and calls on individuals of all genders to #choosetochallenge harmful behaviours and practices against women and girls taking place in homes, workplaces, and communities.

Individually, we are responsible for our thoughts and actions each day and must choose to speak up in the face of gender inequality. Collectively, we can bring an end to GBV and create a more inclusive society for Caribbean women and girls.

Gender-based violence (GBV) has long been a serious issue in the Caribbean, but the public reaction to a recent spike in femicides in Trinidad and Tobago has demonstrated how Trinbagonians can collectively challenge GBV and fight discriminatory beliefs and attitudes that allow such violence to continue. ECLAC and other UN agencies offer their solidarity and support to the wave of marches, petitions, public discussions, and other advocacy efforts taking place to draw attention to and call for an end to GBV in T&t.

While both women and men experience GBV, most GBV is inflicted on women and girls by men.

In light of the alarming levels of GBV taking place in the subregion, ECLAC also calls on Caribbean governments to uphold their mandate to protect women and girls’ fundamental right to live free of violence and to offer meaningful opportunities to seek redress for acts of violence. ECLAC Caribbean

Remove these shackles

Due to a glitch, the wrong Raffique Shah column appeared in yesterday’s Sunday Express. The correct column appears below.

The error is regretted.

IF a brush with death is said to prompt man to reflect more deeply on life, then the Covid-19 pandemic that swooped down on mankind last year, cutting a path of death and destruction such as we had never seen in our lifetime, has also triggered deep thinking on the social contracts that exist among governments and the governed, on how societies are structured to sustain inequality, and on altering such arrangements, replacing them with more equitable alternatives.

Women want action, not words

EVEN as Trinidad and Tobago joins the world in observing International Women’s Day today it is evident that many women are too busy trying to survive and to stay alive to see the relevance of this day to their lives.

Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world

Women’s non-governmental organisations (NGOs) raised the consciousness of women to challenge prevailing myths that spousal abuse, rape and sexual abuse were the fault of women. Feminist NGOs forced public political discourses and attitudinal changes in society’s views on domestic violence and violence against women.

Working towards gender equality

Nearly a year ago, on March 12, 2020, Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first Covid-19 case, marking the arrival of the pandemic to the sister-island nation. The ensuing lockdown and other restrictions protected the lives of the nation. However, while these measures safeguarded the people from the virus, it also took, and indeed, is still taking a heavy toll on the livelihoods of the people who have had to adjust to the new realities.

Celebrate ‘Covid’ women leaders

All over the world, women lead. They lead peace processes, run businesses, establish hospitals and schools. They are presidents of countries and corporate boards. They head international and grassroots organisations, faith-based groups and sports teams, labour and environmental movements, often while caring for their families and communities.