Challenge gender inequality and violence

For International Women’s Day, ECLAC (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean) Caribbean calls on individuals to #choosetochallenge gender inequality and gender-based violence
ECLAC Caribbean is championing the call to elevate the voices who #choosetochallenge gender-based violence (GBV) and gender inequality, as well as limiting beliefs and attitudes about women’s roles in the home, workplace, and society.
On March 8 each year, the global community celebrates women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements with International Women’s Day (IWD), with #choosetochallenge being this year’s theme. The day is also a call to action for accelerating progress towards gender equality.
In keeping with this year’s theme, ECLAC Caribbean recognises Caribbean women as powerful changemakers and calls on individuals of all genders to #choosetochallenge harmful behaviours and practices against women and girls taking place in homes, workplaces, and communities.
Individually, we are responsible for our thoughts and actions each day and must choose to speak up in the face of gender inequality. Collectively, we can bring an end to GBV and create a more inclusive society for Caribbean women and girls.
Gender-based violence (GBV) has long been a serious issue in the Caribbean, but the public reaction to a recent spike in femicides in Trinidad and Tobago has demonstrated how Trinbagonians can collectively challenge GBV and fight discriminatory beliefs and attitudes that allow such violence to continue. ECLAC and other UN agencies offer their solidarity and support to the wave of marches, petitions, public discussions, and other advocacy efforts taking place to draw attention to and call for an end to GBV in T&t.
While both women and men experience GBV, most GBV is inflicted on women and girls by men.
In light of the alarming levels of GBV taking place in the subregion, ECLAC also calls on Caribbean governments to uphold their mandate to protect women and girls’ fundamental right to live free of violence and to offer meaningful opportunities to seek redress for acts of violence. ECLAC Caribbean