Change begins with us

We live in a democratic society, which means that power and civic responsibility are exercised by all adult citizens, whether it be directly or indirectly through their freely-elected representatives.
Democratic societies are thus committed to the values of tolerance, co-operation and compromise.
A nation’s health care is of paramount importance and supersedes all other amenities provided by the State.
Expanded health care does not only result in an enhanced quality of life but also contributes directly to the productivity of its people and leads to economic growth and development.
When citizens attain the legal age of 18, they are required by law to pay taxes.
Taxes are the primary source of revenue for most governments.
It is through these taxes that a government is able to provide certain amenities such as education, healthcare and other social services to its citizens.
In Trinidad and Tobago, our health sector has always been in shambles, more so over the past several years.
When we look at the core values of our Health Ministry, it boasts of being an institution driven by: professionalism, total quality, commitment to excellence, client-centredness, evidence based relying on research, and visionary.
Through its “crystal ball”, it sees itself as a proactive, caring, people-centred institution that assures standards of excellence. It also sees itself protecting and improving the health status of this nation.
It is quite bewildering then, when one visits any of our general hospitals and experiences how these above-mentioned values and visions have picked up their baggage and walked right out the door.
I have said it a million times, and I will say it a million times more, “our medical fraternity has failed us”.
Whatever happened to accountability, proper communication, clarity, love for thy neighbour, compassion and respect?
Well I guess those waltzed out the door as well.
Now… I am no health expert, and I always believe in letting the experts do their jobs, but when our universities can afford to lower the pass mark of their medical students from 50 per cent to 40 per cent, are they really experts?
Do they even teach health professionals nowadays the seven principles of medical ethics? Namely: non-maleficence, beneficence, health maximisation, efficiency, respect for autonomy, justice and proportionality?
Where did we go wrong?
Was it when we placed a pharmacist as our minister of health? Or was it in 2020 when we proudfully boasted of having a parallel healthcare system designed specifically to deal with Covid-19?
I guess we’ll never know…but, what we do know though, is having the right set of employees, doing the right job that they qualify for, can seek to make or break an organisation.
Today, I challenge the Health Minister to come forward, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will and honestly rate the performance of our public health sector that he oversees.
When we look at our televisions, or listen to our radios, or read the newspapers or most importantly visit our public hospitals, we see, hear, and experience reports of persons dying daily.
Not due to Covid-19, as is being erroneously claimed, but due to negligence and a blatant lack of morality from our doctors and nurses.
Now I am not painting all doctors and nurses with the same brush, because there are some genuinely great health care professionals out there (and hats off to them). But my beef is with those aforementioned persons, who for heaven’s sake have no respect for people, animal, place or thing.
I strongly believe that as a nation we have been misguided into believing that public health care is “free”, therefore whatever service is dished out, we must accept.
However, persons must be reminded, that our public health care is not “free” but is financed through taxes.
Therefore, if our money is “jumping up in steelband” (to put in local parlance), shouldn’t we have a say in the standard of service being rendered at these public healthcare institutions?
As was mentioned before, we live in a democratic society. We have the power!
Let us, on this account exercise our civic duty and effect change in this country.