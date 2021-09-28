To the masses it isn’t crystal clear what economic system is used in this country.
After Independence Dr Eric Williams opted for the socialism model; and it appeared that on the emergence of the National Alliance for Reconstruction, capitalism was introduced.
At present, it seems as if the two systems are operating simultaneously and people are confused, in terms of understanding their role and function and the power they hold.
Some years ago, the price council of Trinidad and Tobago made it abundantly clear that little can be done to control increases in food prices locally because merchandising and marketing are setting up shops under open-market conditions, businesses can put any mark up against a commodity, and there is no law against making a profit.
Even though the situation seems frightening since our custodians, the Government, declared they are powerless and the people are not protected, the purchasing power is in the hands of the citizens. And if that power isn’t exercised properly, the poor people will continue to be prisoners to the merchants.
Hence the reason a clarion call is being made for Trinbagonians to make a cultural change in behaviour, in terms of how they spend their hard-earned money.
The power was transferred to the people, but the information was never disseminated.
Eli Allsop
Malick