Change in GATE policy may be for the best

Organic chemistry is definitely a difficult course for a biology major, but if it’s one thing my then-lecturer, current Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly taught me, it’s that you can have the same building blocks, but how you put them together can completely change the physical and chemical properties of the compound.
So, what does that have to do with GATE? Well, many have argued why messing with GATE is detrimental to this country’s growth. I’m going to take the same GATE programme and play devil’s advocate and show why not messing with it is detrimental.
1. As a medical microbiology major, I was most disappointed to hear people arguing that the Government is spending too much money on the Covid-19 response, even alleging corruption. (They don’t know the cost of a rapid test kit, do they?) Well, GATE is not free either, and now we have even less money to spend on it. Who wants to pay higher taxes to keep things as they are? You? No? Then spending has to cut.
2. By having to pay their own tuition costs, many students just exiting puberty start learning how to manage their finances and build good credit. GATE delays this growth curve, and that can be detrimental to some later, when they have to figure out how to pay upwards of $8,000 per semester, with the HELP loan, for postgraduate studies. Wouldn’t it have been better to learn with a much smaller sum first? Wouldn’t it have been easier to access a big loan for tuition expenses when you’d already developed a history of paying smaller loans?
3. You know what happens when you get something too easy? You tend not to appreciate it. Easy come, easy go. When you have to work hard for the money to pay for your education, you work harder at passing your courses the first time around.
4. The year I started my postgraduate degree, there were about seven of us in the course. That same year, I must have seen 100 first-year medical students. Most of those medical students know very well positions for medical doctors in the public healthcare system are over-saturated in most fields; on the other hand, people who can identify pathogens such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 are in greater demand now. Given the choice of free education, most people will pursue what they like, not what has the vacancies.
5. A Bachelor’s degree is the new “five CXC passes” now—everybody has one. At one point, people in OJT with my same qualifications were making more money than I was, and I was on a contract. Unless you’re into nursing, you can’t hope for much with that thing nowadays. Such a degree is totally devalued, in a huge way.
6. Brain drain. Many GATE recipients are not going to get a job in the public sector. Many will work in jobs that benefit private or foreign companies, while others will seek their fortunes elsewhere. Some will remain unemployed. The point is, a lot of that investment will not be realised by the taxpayers who pay for it.
7. Credential creep or education inflation. Because more people have higher qualifications, employers can now demand higher qualifications for the same jobs, often jobs that don’t utilise the increase in qualifications. For example, a job that would have required a Bachelor’s degree would now require a Master’s degree for basically the same salary and same job.
8. Some of our schools just aren’t equipped to handle such a large number of students, and the quality of education may have decreased as a result. Decreasing GATE expenditure shrinks some of those classes and, in turn, may allow for more individual attention and an improvement in delivery of education.
I’m not saying I’m happy with what happened to GATE, especially since I still access it, but, for now anyway, a change in the structure of GATE may be for the best. For those who quote Dr Eric Williams, please remember he got his doctorate and died before I was even born, long before GATE started in 2006. If he could make it that far without GATE, you can too; with GATE funding you’re halfway there.
Shabba De Leon
Arima