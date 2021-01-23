Due to Covid-19, there has to be a shift in education styles and parent participation. I say this because educators can no longer regurgitate lectures to pupils, with parents putting their children on “auto” in front of a screen to learn.

There is no longer the discipline that was in the classroom in the homes now. Children with short atten­tion spans are compromised with all the activities going on at home. I have seen children on their phones watching TikTok during the educator’s lecture. Lectures last about 30 to 40 minutes, and within that time, some pupils have not understood half the lecture. For those parents who are well off, extra lessons will be the order of the day.

In my youth, my father got my brother and me to the dinner table to go through the day’s schooling; and if there were mistakes, you felt the result. I know it is hard after eight to 12 hours of work to come home, tidy up, cook and then sit down with your kids, going through their schoolwork. But this has to be done to help ensure your child’s future.

We are letting our children slip away, and it will result in another lost generation. We have to change the game with our children’s future.

Kenneth Roberts

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Doubling down on exemption fiasco

Doubling down on exemption fiasco

In addressing the disastrous exemption application process, National Security Minister Stuart Young has now created more problems than he is trying to fix by disadvantaging current applicants. Further, his admission that the exemption process is similar to a visa application has now effectively brought into the open the truly offensive nature of this requirement.

Wasting More Years

Wasting More Years

Last week I said political tribalism suffocates accountability and performance in a nation. Take our shambolic health sector. Always sure of the tribal vote, political administrations have not been driven to tackle the core problems.

Let them eat ‘old batteries’

Let them eat ‘old batteries’

In my column last week, I questioned why the Government thought it necessary to exclude from scrutiny of the relevant authority details of government-to-government contracts.

Another letter for Thelma

Another letter for Thelma

For some, it is belatedly and painfully sinking in that there will be no Carnival 2021; but what art forms have we lost?

In answering this question I can look through a long lens, having been six years old when my mother first “disguised” me. I have no specific memory of playing a little sailor, but I do have a photograph. Another time I will explain why playing mas was referred to as “disguising”.

A skinny black girl

A skinny black girl

On May 31, 1849, Owen Finnegan, Joe Biden’s great- great-grandfather from Ireland, arrived in New York aboard the ship Brothers. He was part of an oppressed people who were fleeing their country because of “caste oppression and a system of landlordism that made the condition of the Irish peasant comparable to those of an American slave” (Noel Ignatiev, How the Irish Became White). “America,” Ignatiev explained, “scooped up the displaced Irish and made them its unskilled labour force.”

The mis-education of black children

The mis-education of black children

DENOMINATIONAL schools in this country are not working for black children. The State must intervene and do its constitutional duty to ensure these children receive education of a much higher quality.