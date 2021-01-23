Due to Covid-19, there has to be a shift in education styles and parent participation. I say this because educators can no longer regurgitate lectures to pupils, with parents putting their children on “auto” in front of a screen to learn.
There is no longer the discipline that was in the classroom in the homes now. Children with short attention spans are compromised with all the activities going on at home. I have seen children on their phones watching TikTok during the educator’s lecture. Lectures last about 30 to 40 minutes, and within that time, some pupils have not understood half the lecture. For those parents who are well off, extra lessons will be the order of the day.
In my youth, my father got my brother and me to the dinner table to go through the day’s schooling; and if there were mistakes, you felt the result. I know it is hard after eight to 12 hours of work to come home, tidy up, cook and then sit down with your kids, going through their schoolwork. But this has to be done to help ensure your child’s future.
We are letting our children slip away, and it will result in another lost generation. We have to change the game with our children’s future.
Kenneth Roberts
via e-mail