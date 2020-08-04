Health sector workers have been thrust to the forefront by the worldwide pandemic. Many throughout the world have lost their lives in the struggle. Their voices have generally been listened to in regard to the advice given on how to respond to the pandemic, with the World Health Organisation’s voice generally leading the way. It’s not so in every country.

The US and Brazil in particular are prime examples of what can happen when partisan politics trumps expertise. Our own country has come in for special mention regarding the manner in which we have managed the pandemic. Our political leaders, from all appearances, have generally seemed to allow our health experts to lead.

Currently there are concerns, and rightfully so, regarding the rise in positive infections. The hope is that our health experts would again be allowed to lead, and that their unbiased counsel would be taken on board, regarding the measures to adopt to stem the tide.

Appeals to personal responsibility are necessary, but this must be balanced with an appreciation that many, very many, would not heed such appeals.

In such a scenario, direct state action aimed at the preservation of life becomes critical, eg, reducing the number of people who can gather, enforcing the wearing of masks, closing schools, rivers and beaches; while we await effective treatments and vaccines.

The horse has already bolted from the barn in the US and the result is 150,000 deaths and climbing. The lesson here is simply that politics and health do not mix. It’s a lesson too for us here, regardless of our political affiliation.

The virus does not discriminate. It affords each one—red, yellow, orange, blue or green—an equal opportunity to be infected and to die. While we should listen to our political leaders, let us also be critical thinkers in our listening, leaving aside irrational emotions.

The virus is here, it probably never went away. So let’s be safe, let’s be smart and let’s be responsible. The alternative we have seen, and it’s a bit of a nightmare.

Michael Jattan

Blue Range

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Drawing the line against racism

Drawing the line against racism

The speed with which the bottom fell out of the market for Ramsaran’s Dairy Products is the first major impact of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in Trinidad and Tobago. For years, the fight against racism has been left to individuals struggling to be heard in a void of indifference that included corporate Trinidad and Tobago.

The punch we love to drink

The punch we love to drink

It was a keenly contested battle where important polices were hotly debated, such as who had the better zesser song, did Kamla Persad-Bissessar say black or blank, and how many power lines can a People’s National Movement music truck tear down in one afternoon?

Sugar industry’s unfinished business

Sugar industry’s unfinished business

Two years ago, less one month, I moved a motion for the House of Representatives to “­examine the present and future viability of the cane and sugar industry in Jamaica”.

Imbalance

Imbalance

NEXT month will make 25 years since nearly 50,000 women from all around the world and all walks of life met in Beijing, China, and managed over the course of two weeks to bring into being what was at the time the most enlightened proposal for changing the lives of women and advancing their rights.

It’s time to heal and move forward

Please permit me to share this perspective.

Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar always says, “The voice of the people is the voice of God.” I certainly believe God’s hand has always been at work and no less than during our 2020 general election.

To resign or not to resign

The result of the 2020 general election has placed upon Kamla Persad-Bissessar the unenviable task of deciding whether to resign as leader of the United National Congress, (UNC) the party she led to two successive general election defeats and several others, including local government elections.