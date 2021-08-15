Today (August 15, 2021) I celebrate without fanfare my 76th birthday with my immediate family and I sincerely hope that I continue to live in good health into my 90s.
I have taken my two Covid jabs and I urge the people of this country to take their vaccine shots.
It is with great sadness that I read in the print media this morning that three children who have not been vaccinated are severely ill as they have contracted the deadly Covid virus. And while the Government’s policy is not to make the Covid vaccines mandatory, I openly call upon the Director of Public Prosecutions to advise the country at large that if the parents of any children refuse to have their children vaccinated against the Covid virus and any of the children die, whether the parents (under the common-law) can be charged with the criminal offence of manslaughter which carries a maximum of life imprisonment.
It is my considered legal opinion that under certain clear-cut circumstances that such a charge can be instituted against such grossly negligent parents.
Israel B Rajah-Khan SC