Check the science before vaccinating children

We are about to embark on a campaign to vaccinate our young children, our most important generation, probably every six months, with an obsolete vaccine that was developed for the now-extinct Wuhan variant of Covid.

We intend to use novel mRNA biotechnology, authorised for emergency use, without following the normal sequence of safety study over several years. This vaccine may have quite limited effect against current viral strains. Surely, we should first establish: 1) if there is an emergency and 2) if there is strong Level One evidence saying we are achieving significant good by mass inoculation of our healthy children.

Covid has rapidly evolved over the past two years at molecular and clinical levels and is now a much more benign disease. Therefore it is important that data guiding policy should be kept current.

We ask the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association and The Paediatric Society to answer some very simple questions.

1. What was the risk of my five- to 11-year-old child dying of Covid over the past month? This is called the absolute risk and can be calculated by dividing the number of five- to 11-year-old children who died because of Covid, not simply while Covid positive, by the number of five- to 11-year-old children in Trinidad and Tobago.

Please express this as a percentage probability and as a ratio per 100,000 children.

2. What is the reduction in absolute risk of my healthy child dying from Covid-19 if he/she received the Pfizer mRNA vaccine? This is called the Absolute Risk Reduction (ARR); it tells us how many lives would have been saved if they had all been vaccinated. (Elwyn, 2022, BMJ Best Practices)

3. Please advise, based on these current numbers over the past three months, the number of children needed to vaccinate to save one life (NNV). This answer will give perspective for our ministers of government.

4. Please provide the references to the scientific published papers on which you base your answer to question (2). Please also inform us of the Level of Evidence provided by these papers according to universally accepted modern standards. (Moore 2022. Level of Evidence. Ortho Bullets.)

Level One evidence, the highest, is the therapeutic standard for introduction of a new drug class into widespread use, and is based on Randomised Control Trials. Level Five evidence is called “expert opinion” and is considered the lowest level of evidence. Unfortunately, most of the discussion we hear about this subject seems to be at Level Five.

We are not experts at statistical analysis, but using data from the American Academy for Paediatrics, we estimate that the absolute risk of a child (0 to 18 yrs) in the United States dying from Covid over the past month was less than one in two million. Statistics are complex, confusing, and may be easily manipulated for different reasons.

These questions will at least provide a clear starting point for meaningful discussion. If the TTMA and the Paediatric Society cannot or will not provide clear, simple, honest answers to the basic questions above, we suggest that doctors, parents and politicians should seek advice elsewhere.

Feroze Omardeen MD

David Strisiver MD

Wayne LaBastide PhD- Immunology (Cantab.)

Anthony Vieira

Gautam Tewarie MD

Johnny Siu Chong MD

Sharon Lackhan MD MPH

Keith Koo Min Chee MD

Rajiv Seeraram MD

David Bratt MD

Stephanie Castillo MD

Anthony Vieira (Independent Senator)

Not too late for a Gordon apology

Feeling safe is a human right

Inflation shock

