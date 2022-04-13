I would like the Ministry of Works and Transport to check the traffic lights at the corner of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway and O’Meara Road, as they are leading to massive traffic pile-ups since they are taking very long to change.
The traffic in the early hours of the morning, during the day and on evenings stretches as far as Xtra Foods on O’Meara Road. It is very frustrating for drivers to have to wait very long for the lights to change both ways.
Drivers are forced to use a road at the industrial centre, but that is also backing up.
Try to ease the stress motorists have to go through daily, Minister Rohan Sinanan.