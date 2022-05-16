As of 2005, World Hypertension League (WHL) has dedicated May 17 of each year as World Hypertension Day.
This year’s theme is “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer”, which focuses on combating low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low- to middle-income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods.
World Hypertension Day seeks to raise awareness and promote hypertension prevention, detection and control.
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the main risk factor to develop cardiovascular disease, and more than one billion people around the world live with hypertension, which is a major cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide.
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death and raised blood pressure accounts for over 50 per cent of CVD.
The burden of hypertension is felt disproportionately in low- and middle-income countries, such as Trinidad and Tobago.
Within T&T, the prevalence of hypertension is extremely high with approximately over 50 per cent of the population being affected by this disease, which can lead to severe health complications and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Many individuals may be suffering from hypertension and are not aware.
Furthermore, certain health conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, can also increase the risk for developing hypertension.
Within T&T, we have a high level of consumers who enjoy fast food which contains high levels of sodium and fat which can be detrimental for persons already suffering from hypertension.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, hypertensive patients were more vulnerable to develop serious complications of Covid-19.
Hypertensive patients also have a greater possibility to develop severe illness and death if they contract the Covid-19 virus.
Additionally, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become even more difficult to access medication to treat hypertension, with regard to the closing of borders and the disruption of foreign exchange, as economies have collapsed and are now rebuilding.
To prevent hypertension and lower their blood pressure into a healthy range, people can:
1. Participate in physical activity weekly.
2. Not smoking.
3. Eating a healthy diet, including limiting sodium (salt) and alcohol.
4. Maintaining a healthy weight.
5. Managing stress.
As a medical practitioner myself, I believe hypertension is a serious issue and should be treated with the utmost severity as it is known as being a “silent killer”.
As Member of Parliament for Cumuto/Manzanilla, I will continue to advocate for those suffering from non-communicable diseases in Trinidad and Tobago, and I implore this nation to make choices that can benefit your health and well-being, not just for today but for the future.